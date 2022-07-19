New Jersey Devils give Vitek Vanecek substantial raise in three-year deal

Former Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek is getting a big payday from the New Jersey Devils.
Vanecek, a restricted free agent, inked a three-year deal with the Devils worth $3.4 million per season. The 26-year-old was coming off a three-year deal with Washington where he made $717k a year.
Vanecek posted a 20-12-6 record, posting a 2.67 GAA, .908 save percentage, and four shutouts last season.
We have signed goalie Vitek Vanecek to a three-year contract.
Vanecek will make $3.55 million in 2022-23, $3.75 million in 2023-24, and $2.90 million in 2024-25. The deal, in total, is worth $10.2 million.
The Capitals traded Vanecek for draft picks on the second day of the NHL Draft. They swapped second-rounders with New Jersey, which allowed them to pick American defenseman Ryan Chesley who they highly regarded. In the third round, the Capitals seclected Russian-born Alexander Suzdalev — a forward with a lot of skill. Vanecek’s wedding was the very next day.
Vanecek will enter the season sharing goaltending duties with MacKenzie Blackwood, who is going into the final year of his deal. Vanecek will notably make $600k more than Blackwood with this contract. The Devils also have Jonathan Bernier on the roster on long-term injured reserve. The veteran netminder is trying to return from hip surgery that ended his 2021-22 season early.
Vanecek, the Capitals’ starting netminder in the postseason the last two years, was jettisoned out of DC after general manager Brian MacLellan decided to start over in goal. The Capitals did not tender a qualifying offer to its other goalie, Ilya Samsonov. Samsonov signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on the first day of free agency.
