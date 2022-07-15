Highlights from the 2022 Capitals Development Camp scrimmage (live thread)

It’s time for some midsummer night’s dekes as the Washington Capitals put a bow on their Development Camp with a scrimmage at Capital One Arena. This is your chance to check out how some of the future Caps look. That includes most of the just selected 2022 draft class.

They’ll drop the puck at 7 PM and you can catch the game streaming on Monumental Sports Network or on the Caps’ and NBC Sports Washington’s social media channels.

Stream We are LIVE at Capital One Arena for our #CapsDevCamp Scrimmage, presented by @ThinkRed with Dell Technologies! https://t.co/pXC5rKKFUq — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 15, 2022

Scrimmage rosters 🔴🆚⚪️ Rosters for tonight's scrimmage beginning at 7pm at @CapitalOneArena. Reminder the event is free and open to the public!#CapsDevCamp | @ThinkRed pic.twitter.com/7S3Mk1ZUaI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 15, 2022

Format • 1st period: 20:00 – 5-on-5 running clock

• 2nd period: 20:00 – 5-on-5 running clock

• 3rd period: 10:00 – 4-on-4; 10:00 – 3-on-3 running clock

• Shootout

On the call for Monumental John Walton, Ben Raby, and Karl Alzner on the mid-July call! Your lovely commentators for tonight’s @Capitals DevelopmentCamp scrimmage @JohnWaltonPxP and @BenRaby31 They’re going live around 6:45 pic.twitter.com/ZCaXBpT20V — Ian Oland (@ianoland) July 15, 2022

Team Red gets on the board first Great pass from Hendrix Lapierre to spring David Silye for a breakaway. Team Red is on the board first! 1-0 David Silye with a breakaway goal! pic.twitter.com/cBtA7QuPKR — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) July 15, 2022

Team White quickly ties things up 2022 seventh-round selection David Gucciardi hammers one home. David Gucciardi, freshman from Michigan State, rips one from the blue line! Tied 1-1 pic.twitter.com/FkcpuX2IMI — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) July 15, 2022

Team White now takes the lead Grant Cruikshank pounces on a mistake and makes no mistake with it. Cruikshank doubles down, white up 2-1! pic.twitter.com/Ljm3FnPPGG — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) July 15, 2022

Pretty nice turnout to welcome the newest first-round pick to town What a welcome to the District for Ivan!#CapsDevCamp | @ThinkRed pic.twitter.com/ZZKyRwq77g — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 15, 2022

