Highlights from the 2022 Capitals Development Camp scrimmage (live thread)

By Chris Cerullo

July 15, 2022 6:50 pm

It’s time for some midsummer night’s dekes as the Washington Capitals put a bow on their Development Camp with a scrimmage at Capital One Arena. This is your chance to check out how some of the future Caps look. That includes most of the just selected 2022 draft class.

They’ll drop the puck at 7 PM and you can catch the game streaming on Monumental Sports Network or on the Caps’ and NBC Sports Washington’s social media channels.

Stream

Scrimmage rosters

Format

• 1st period: 20:00 – 5-on-5 running clock
• 2nd period: 20:00 – 5-on-5 running clock
• 3rd period: 10:00 – 4-on-4; 10:00 – 3-on-3 running clock
• Shootout

Capitals Development Camp scrimmage to feature autograph signing with Ivan Miroshnichenko and meet and greet with Biscuit

On the call for Monumental

John Walton, Ben Raby, and Karl Alzner on the mid-July call!

Team Red gets on the board first

Great pass from Hendrix Lapierre to spring David Silye for a breakaway.

Team White quickly ties things up

2022 seventh-round selection David Gucciardi hammers one home.

Team White now takes the lead

Grant Cruikshank pounces on a mistake and makes no mistake with it.

Pretty nice turnout to welcome the newest first-round pick to town

Refresh frequently. We’ll be updating this article throughout the night.

