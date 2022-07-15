Capitals Development Camp scrimmage to feature autograph signing with Ivan Miroshnichenko and meet and greet with Biscuit

The Washington Capitals are hosting their Development Camp scrimmage at Capital One Arena tonight. Doors open at 6 PM and puck drop for the scrimmage is at 7 PM.

Some of the best prospects in the Capitals’ system, including Hendrix Lapierre, Ryan Chesley, and Vincent Iorio, will be playing in the game.

The event is free and open to the public — just let the Caps know you’re coming. The team is also allowing fans to test drive season ticket locations across the arena.

The format for tonight’s scrimmage is as follows:

• 1st period: 20:00 – 5-on-5 running clock

• 2nd period: 20:00 – 5-on-5 running clock

• 3rd period: 10:00 – 4-on-4; 10:00 – 3-on-3 running clock

• Shootout

Capitals’ 2022 first-round pick, Ivan Miroshnichenko, will not be playing in the game. But perhaps even better (if you’re a collector), he’ll be meeting with fans from 6-7pm and signing autographs in the Stella Lounge outside section 108.

Heading to the #CapsDevCamp Open House and Scrimmage, presented by @ThinkRed with Dell Technologies, tonight? Stop by the Stella Lounge outside Section 108 between 6-7pm for an autograph signing with first-round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko! Register for free at the link below. — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 15, 2022

Capitals team dog, Biscuit, will be hosting a meet and greet. The team will also allow fans to take photographs with the C-A-P-I-T-A-L-S letters and Weagle on the concourse.

Plus, I’ll be there. And if you locate me in my semi-professional blogging uniform, then yes, I will take a selfie with you.

For those of you who are super lame, you can stay home and watch the game live via a stream on Monumental Sports Network and on Washington Capitals and NBC Sports Washington social media channels.

Tonight marks the Capitals’ last major event until September. So come out and enjoy it before it’s officially the summer.