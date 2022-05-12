Juan Soto ‘Soto Shuffle’ bobblehead available for preorder

Juan Soto is a hockey fan. He is also one of the biggest young superstars in baseball.

To celebrate the Nationals’ outfielder, FOCO is honoring Soto’s beloved hip-shaking routine in the batter’s box with a new bobblehead. The Soto Shuffle bobblehead features Juan crouched and with his lower body moving side to side.

Each bobblehead is limited to 422 pieces and will ship no later than November 11, 2022, per FOCO’s product detail page.

You can preorder the bobblehead here.

As you can see in the diagram photo below, Bobble Juan’s torso has a screw so that its lower body can wiggle appropriately.

The bobblehead comes weeks before the Nationals are set to unveil their own Juan Soto ‘Soto Shuffle’ bobblehead in a May 27 giveaway before they play the Colorado Rockies. The first 20k fans in attendance will receive the bobblehead.

FOCO also still has three Nationals’ City Connect bobbleheads of Soto, Sean Doolittle, and Stephen Strasburg all rocking cherry blossom jerseys. The base features cherry trees, the Tidal Basin, and the Washington Monument on its base.

As always, if you’re interested in purchasing, we’d encourage you to act quickly. Previous bobbleheads we’ve promoted for FOCO have sold out including a Ryan Zimmerman retirement bobblehead and a Nicklas Backstrom 1000 point bobblehead.

