A Ryan Zimmerman retirement bobblehead is available for preorder. We have a leaked photo of the artwork.

Washington Nationals legend Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement last week. Zimmerman leaves the team as the face of the franchise, owning most of the team’s offensive records. Zimmerman’s last act was perhaps his finest: leading the Nationals to its first World Series championship in 2019.

FOCO is honoring Zim with a retirement bobblehead and we think you’re really going to like it. The bobblehead is limited to 311 pieces and will ship no later than August 25, 2022 per FOCO’s product detail page.

You can preorder the bobblehead here.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the FOCO links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

Because FOCO releases new bobbleheads in real-time, they use placeholder graphics as they’re finishing the design and getting it approved.

We managed to get our hands on a leaked image of what the Zimmerman bobblehead will look like.

Bobble Zim can be seen waving to the crowd — emulating what Real-Life Ryan did when he said goodbye to the Nationals Park crowd on October 3, 2021.

Not only does this look nice as a bobblehead, but the design should also work great as a statue someday too. Tell me I’m wrong.

For Capitals fans, FOCO also recently released an Alex Ovechkin figurine and a Capitals branded All-Star Game bobblehead. You can peruse all of FOCO’s available items here.