Capitals recall goaltender Zach Fucale from Hershey Bears before playoffs begin

Days before the start of round one of the 2022 playoffs, the Washington Capitals have brought goaltender Zach Fucale back to their roster. Fucale made four appearances with the Capitals during the regular season, amassing a 1-1-1 record with a 1.75 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

Fucale has been with Hershey in the AHL since making a January 10 appearance for the Caps against the Boston Bruins. He is 11-15-5 in the AHL this year with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

Earlier in the season, the Canadian netminder set the NHL record for the longest shutout streak to start an NHL career after posting a clean sheet in his NHL debut and continuing that streak through two other games. In March, he followed that up by becoming the first goalie in the Hershey Bears’ 84-year history to record three straight shutout wins.

In early February, Fucale became a father for the first time as he announced the birth of his son Teo.

Fucale’s recall comes at a time when the Caps’ goaltending situation is still somehow up in the air. Both Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek did little to nothing to separate themselves in terms of grabbing the true number one role down the stretch. In April, Samsonov was 4-3-1 with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage while Vanecek finished the month 3-2-1 with a 3.21 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage.

Even with that, it’s not likely that Fucale will see any time in net in this year’s playoffs. His recall appears to be purely in case of emergency depth-related as a “black ace”. Pheonix Copley will hold down the fort in Hershey for their playoff run.

