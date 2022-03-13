Zach Fucale becomes first goalie in Hershey Bears’ 84-year history to record three straight shutout wins

Goaltender Zach Fucale just set another shutout record during his best season pro.

The Capitals prospect made 29 saves and shut out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-0, Sunday.

For Fucale, it marked his third consecutive shutout.

HOLY FUCALE 🤯@Fucale31 has become the FIRST goalie in our 84-year team history to post three straight shutouts wins! pic.twitter.com/I2q5e5kTRU — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) March 14, 2022

According to the Bears, some impressive history was accomplished.

[Zach Fucale] became the first goaltender in the 84-year history of the franchise to record three straight shutout wins. Fucale blanked Utica 4-0 on the road on Feb. 25, shut out Lehigh Valley on Tuesday at GIANT Center, and stayed perfect versus the Phantoms in tonight’s contest. He is the first goaltender in the modern era of the franchise to post three straight shutouts overall. Nick Damore is the only other goalie in franchise history to record three straight shutouts, posting two wins and a tie, during the 1939-40 season.

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch added:

-Second goalie in overall franchise history with three straight shutouts. Nick Damore had three in 1939-40, but one of those games was a tie. Could be something not recorded we are all missing, but amazing stuff from @Fucale31. Re-writing the record book! — Zack Fisch (@zackfisch) March 14, 2022

Here are the highlights from Fucale’s three shutouts.

Zach Fucale (@Fucale31) recorded his third straight shutout as we blanked Lehigh Valley 2-0 on Sunday evening at GIANT Center. Here are the highlights. pic.twitter.com/dbKYVJBk6i — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) March 14, 2022

Back in the win column! Zach Fucale earned a 26-save shutout and Beck Malenstyn had a career night with two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Lehigh Valley tonight. pic.twitter.com/Z6NJwzRaVe — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) March 9, 2022

Two goals from Pinho, a goal for the birthday boy, and a shutout for Zach Fucale. Your highlights from a great night in Utica: pic.twitter.com/5ZPWanYZ3K — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 26, 2022

Earlier in the year, Fucale set the NHL record for the longest shutout streak to start a career, 138 minutes and seven seconds.

Folks, when he’s on, he’s on.

Congratulations, Zach.

Headline photo: @TheHersheyBears/Instagram