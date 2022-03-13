Home / News / Zach Fucale becomes first goalie in Hershey Bears’ 84-year history to record three straight shutout wins

Zach Fucale becomes first goalie in Hershey Bears’ 84-year history to record three straight shutout wins

By Ian Oland

March 13, 2022 9:33 pm

Goaltender Zach Fucale just set another shutout record during his best season pro.

The Capitals prospect made 29 saves and shut out the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2-0, Sunday.

For Fucale, it marked his third consecutive shutout.

According to the Bears, some impressive history was accomplished.

[Zach Fucale] became the first goaltender in the 84-year history of the franchise to record three straight shutout wins. Fucale blanked Utica 4-0 on the road on Feb. 25, shut out Lehigh Valley on Tuesday at GIANT Center, and stayed perfect versus the Phantoms in tonight’s contest. He is the first goaltender in the modern era of the franchise to post three straight shutouts overall. Nick Damore is the only other goalie in franchise history to record three straight shutouts, posting two wins and a tie, during the 1939-40 season.

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch added:

Here are the highlights from Fucale’s three shutouts.

Earlier in the year, Fucale set the NHL record for the longest shutout streak to start a career, 138 minutes and seven seconds.

Folks, when he’s on, he’s on.

Congratulations, Zach.

Headline photo: @TheHersheyBears/Instagram

