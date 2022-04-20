Live blog: Capitals have chance to get out of 2WC with win against Golden Knights

The Washington Capitals have won six of their last seven games and with another dub tonight, they can get out of the dreaded second wild card spot (where they’d play the Florida Panthers).

Tonight the Capitals face the Vegas Golden Knights in game four of their five-game road trip. Vegas needs this W to stay in contention for a playoff spot, meaning this game should be pretty intense. Keyword: should.

Ilya Samsonov will jump back into net for the Capitals. Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 73-Sheary

39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 77-Oshie

22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Samsonov vs. Lehner

Boy do Caps fans travel well The Avs game sounded like a home game. Caps fans are everywhere!! This is awesome ⁦@NBCSWashington⁩ #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/7IVG3Efo7y — Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18) April 21, 2022

