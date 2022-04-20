Live blog: Capitals have chance to get out of 2WC with win against Golden Knights

The Washington Capitals have won six of their last seven games and with another dub tonight, they can get out of the dreaded second wild card spot (where they’d play the Florida Panthers).
Tonight the Capitals face the Vegas Golden Knights in game four of their five-game road trip. Vegas needs this W to stay in contention for a playoff spot, meaning this game should be pretty intense. Keyword: should.
Ilya Samsonov will jump back into net for the Capitals. Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington.
Capitals lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 73-Sheary
39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 77-Oshie
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Samsonov vs. Lehner
Boy do Caps fans travel well
The Avs game sounded like a home game.
