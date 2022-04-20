Alex Ovechkin waves off penalty call to Vegas Golden Knights

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players of all time and with that comes responsibility.

Such as in the first period when Ovechkin declined a tripping minor against the Vegas Golden Knights because I guess he thought it wasn’t all that bad of an infraction.

Did Ovi just…decline a penalty? 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/ueU1kLSdrp — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 21, 2022

Ovi was trying to get the puck out of the Capitals’ defensive zone. As he intercepted the puck out of the air and dropped it to himself, he was pushed by Max Pacioretty and fell to the ice. Max appeared to grab Ovi’s jersey, but the Capitals captain also seemed to lose his footing too and fell over.

Ovi declines the penalty lol pic.twitter.com/JtP5LJYnds — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) April 21, 2022

An official’s hand went up, but Ovi waved it off like Nah. That was on me, bruh.

I didn’t know you could do this in the NHL, but every day I learn something new. Officials conferred and called off the minor penalty.

Ovechkin just declined a penalty??? We're cool with it, but what??? — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 21, 2022

Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB