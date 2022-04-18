Live blog: Capitals vs Avalanche in what could be a barn burner

The Washington Capitals are back after consecutive 8-4 games (1 win, 1 loss) to take on the Colorado Avalanche who have the best record in the league (116 standings points) and scored the third-most goals (294). Watch this game be low-scoring.
Peter Laviolette tinkered with his lines again during the morning skate, reuniting the TKO line. Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net.
Caps lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 73-Sheary
39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 43-Wilson
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Samsonov vs. Kuemper
Garnet Hathaway makes the steal and scores. 1-0 WSH.
Garny Hath now scored in two straight pic.twitter.com/nzkVZ53Iqz
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 19, 2022
Comment below! Refresh throughout the game as we’ll be updating live.
