Live blog: Capitals vs Avalanche in what could be a barn burner

The Washington Capitals are back after consecutive 8-4 games (1 win, 1 loss) to take on the Colorado Avalanche who have the best record in the league (116 standings points) and scored the third-most goals (294). Watch this game be low-scoring.

Peter Laviolette tinkered with his lines again during the morning skate, reuniting the TKO line. Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net.

Tonight's game is on NBC Sports Washington.

Caps lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie

90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 73-Sheary

39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 43-Wilson

22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Samsonov vs. Kuemper

Garnet Hathaway makes the steal and scores. 1-0 WSH. Garny Hath now scored in two straight pic.twitter.com/nzkVZ53Iqz — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 19, 2022

Comment below! Refresh throughout the game as we’ll be updating live.