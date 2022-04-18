Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Capitals vs Avalanche in what could be a barn burner

Live blog: Capitals vs Avalanche in what could be a barn burner

By Ian Oland

April 18, 2022 9:07 pm

The Washington Capitals are back after consecutive 8-4 games (1 win, 1 loss) to take on the Colorado Avalanche who have the best record in the league (116 standings points) and scored the third-most goals (294). Watch this game be low-scoring.

Peter Laviolette tinkered with his lines again during the morning skate, reuniting the TKO line. Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net.

Tonight's game is on NBC Sports Washington.

Caps lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 73-Sheary
39-Mantha, 20-Eller, 43-Wilson
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Samsonov vs. Kuemper

Garnet Hathaway makes the steal and scores. 1-0 WSH.

Comment below! Refresh throughout the game as we’ll be updating live.

