Caps beat Avs 3-2 in real good game, no cap, it was great

If you stayed up late on Monday night, you were rewarded with one of the best efforts of the Washington Capitals’ season. The Caps dueled with the Colorado Avalanche in a tight, physical, and just dang fun hockey game.
Garnet Hathaway kicked off scoring with a solo effort. Valeri Nichuskin tied it up after some wild and heavy play. In the second period, Alex Ovechkin casually swept in his 48th goal of the season from the doorstep. Halfway into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got a controversial goal to tie it up. Conor Sheary stole a puck and fed Marcus Johansson to restore Washington’s lead.
Caps win!
Samsonov really using his noggin tonight 😉
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 19, 2022
late-night @JoeBpXp for a tough game let's gooooo #joebsuitofthenight
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 19, 2022
Great game. I’m not even mad that staying up late will ruin my productivity for the week. I won’t even let my unhealthy puritanical work ethic spoil this fun night for me. I’m not even stressing about my hindered productivity because I got to watch this good game. I won’t be cranky or need a nap tomorrow or anything like that. I’m an adult. Who watched a good hockey game.
A late night in Las Vegas waits for us on Wednesday. It would be satisfying to watch the Caps push the Knights nearer to losing playoff contention.
