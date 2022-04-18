Caps beat Avs 3-2 in real good game, no cap, it was great

If you stayed up late on Monday night, you were rewarded with one of the best efforts of the Washington Capitals’ season. The Caps dueled with the Colorado Avalanche in a tight, physical, and just dang fun hockey game.

Garnet Hathaway kicked off scoring with a solo effort. Valeri Nichuskin tied it up after some wild and heavy play. In the second period, Alex Ovechkin casually swept in his 48th goal of the season from the doorstep. Halfway into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got a controversial goal to tie it up. Conor Sheary stole a puck and fed Marcus Johansson to restore Washington’s lead.

Caps win!

Man, what a great game. Not just a great road effort by Washington, but just a quality entertainment product all around.

Garnet Hathaway ‘s goal was infused with Rambo energy. Singlehandedly, Hathaway stabbed the puck loose, chased it down, then powered it into the crossbar and across the goal line. He’s just putting icing on a career-best season at this point.

‘s goal was infused with Rambo energy. Singlehandedly, Hathaway stabbed the puck loose, chased it down, then powered it into the crossbar and across the goal line. He’s just putting icing on a career-best season at this point. Here’s a technique from Ilya Samsonov I would not recommend young goalies copy.

Samsonov really using his noggin tonight 😉 pic.twitter.com/xWbqrHMVRl — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 19, 2022

Marcus Johansson collided with Josh Manson in the first period. Manson returned, so I mention this only to emphasize that Johansson ran into someone and was not injured. We need not be eternally shackled to familiar patterns.

collided with Josh Manson in the first period. Manson returned, so I mention this only to emphasize that Johansson ran into someone and was not injured. We need not be eternally shackled to familiar patterns. Speaking of Marcus, he got such a great pass from Conor Sheary for the go-ahead goal. Sheary’s playmaking and reads seem to be locked in as we get deeper into the season.

for the go-ahead goal. Sheary’s playmaking and reads seem to be locked in as we get deeper into the season. Alex Ovechkin , old, scored his 48th goal, which ties Teemu Selanne for a lot by an old person. Ovi’s goal was uncharacteristic — a Colorado defender just sorta chopped the puck across the crease and right to Ovi’s stick.

, old, scored his 48th goal, which ties Teemu Selanne for a lot by an old person. Ovi’s goal was uncharacteristic — a Colorado defender just sorta chopped the puck across the crease and right to Ovi’s stick. The puck wasn’t really on or under Samsonov’s pads when Artturi Lehkonen tucked it in. That goal stings, but it felt fair to me.

Great game. I’m not even mad that staying up late will ruin my productivity for the week. I won’t even let my unhealthy puritanical work ethic spoil this fun night for me. I’m not even stressing about my hindered productivity because I got to watch this good game. I won’t be cranky or need a nap tomorrow or anything like that. I’m an adult. Who watched a good hockey game.

A late night in Las Vegas waits for us on Wednesday. It would be satisfying to watch the Caps push the Knights nearer to losing playoff contention.

Headline photo from our bud Reschly