No. 778: Alex Ovechkin scores 48th goal of the season, ties Teemu Selanne for most goals by a player age 36 or older

By Ian Oland
Alex Ovechkin just tied and will likely break a record that may stand for a long time.
Ovechkin scored his 48th goal of the season in the second period against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche.
The goal gave the Capitals an unlikely 2-1 lead.
The play started after John Carlson shot the puck wide. Evgeny Kuznetsov grabbed the ricocheting puck off the end boards and quickly fed Ovechkin across the crease for a slam dunk.
A large contingent of Capitals fans roared at Ball Arena.
The goal seemed chaotic and random, but according to Kuzy, it was not.
“That’s a set play,” Kuznetsov said at intermission to NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati. “We talk about that – Johnny can use ‘yellow’ and we know that goalie plays like that. That’s absolutely wrong by you. That’s a set play.”
Ovechkin is now two goals away from his ninth 50-goal season.
The goal also tied Ovechkin with Teemu Selanne for the most goals by a player age 36 or older. Selanne has owned the record since the 2006-07 season when he scored 48 goals and 94 points at age 36.
With 778 goals, Ovechkin now trails second-place Gordie Howe (801) by 23 and Wayne Gretzky (894) by 116.
