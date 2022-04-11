Nationals’ Juan Soto, Sean Doolittle, and Stephen Strasburg cherry blossom jersey bobbleheads released

The Washington Nationals rocked their wildly popular City Connect cherry blossom jerseys for the first time over the weekend.
Now FOCO is celebrating that launch with one of their own. FOCO released three limited-edition Nationals’ bobbleheads of Juan Soto, Sean Doolittle, and Stephen Strasburg all rocking the cherry blossom jerseys. All three bobbles feature cherry blossoms, cherry trees, the Tidal Basin, and the Washington Monument on its base.
Each bobblehead is limited to 322 pieces and will ship no later than October 14, 2022, per FOCO’s product detail page.
You can preorder the bobbleheads here.
Detail photos
I can’t get over how realistic these are and how fantastic the base is.
As always, if you’re interested in purchasing, we’d encourage you to act quickly. Previous bobbleheads we’ve promoted for FOCO have sold out including a Ryan Zimmerman retirement bobblehead and a Nicklas Backstrom 1000 point bobblehead.
PS – It took a month, but success!
Trying to see if I can get a new Sean Doolittle bobblehead made for Nats fans
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 14, 2022
