Nicklas Backstrom signs first N1KY apple for fan: ‘You didn’t throw it!’

The Washington Capitals gave away a limited amount of squishy N1KY apples during its game against the New Jersey Devils on March 26. The promotional giveaway celebrated Nicklas Backstrom hitting the 1000 point milestone earlier in the month.

The special keepsake, however, became a tool of celebration in the third period when Backstrom scored. A portion of Capitals fans threw the apples on the ice forcing a partial stoppage of the game. Later in the locker room, Capitals players celebrated their W by pelting Backstrom with the fake fruit. Since then, some of the N1KY apples have popped up on resale sites like Mercari and eBay generally selling for $40-$60 each.

Friday, after Capitals practice, Backstrom was asked to sign one of the apples by a Capitals fan.

The fan, RMNB reader Rashelle Wilcox, was given the apple by Captain Obvious — the Nationals and Capitals’ superfan who dresses up like the Hotels.com spokesman with a DC Sports twist.

“Nicklas Backstrom is my all-time favorite athlete and player of any team ever,” Rashelle said. “I fangirl over him so hard. So my good friend Captain Obvious got me an apple and held back heaving it onto the ice during the game for me.”

When Rashelle noticed Backstrom exit MedStar Capitals Iceplex, she said she made a B-line towards the Capitals playmaker.

“I asked if he would sign my apple, and Backstrom replied, ‘Hey! You didn’t throw it!” Rashelle said.

Rashelle then asked Captain Obvious to take a photo of the two together. Look how happy she is.

“Nicklas has no idea but it made my life and it’s something I will never part with,” she said. “I will cherish it for the remainder of my life.”

Rashelle also had John Carlson sign his recent bobblehead after practice and the pair also ran into Anthony Mantha.

If you ask me, that’s a pretty fun and succesful day at the practice rink.