Capitals players celebrate win by pelting Nicklas Backstrom with foam apples inside the locker room

Nicklas Backstrom >scored a goal on N1KY Night and .

Inside the locker room, Capitals players showed some tough love to their legendary teammate by taking the apples fans threw and gunslinging them at him as he entered the locker room.

celebrating tonight's win in the only appropriate manner pic.twitter.com/Tcbid0ZxLI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 27, 2022

A joyful Backstrom can be seen laughing while ducking and covering up at his locker room stall.

Thank goodness he had his full gear still on!

Postgame, Backstrom was awarded the Viking Ax as the offensive player of the game. His teammates stopped messing with him then. But when Evgeny Kuznetsov was awarded the shield as the defensive POG, he was forced to duck as the apples flied once again.

This team, man.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter