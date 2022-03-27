Nicklas Backstrom was mic’d up for his goal that brought thousands of N1KY apples onto the ice

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom was honored for his 1,000th career point before Saturday’s game against the New Jersey Devils. During the game, Backstrom scored in the third period to give his team the lead, and raining down from the heavens came the giveaway NIKY apples handed out to fans before the game.

The Capitals mic’d Nicke up for the festivities and caught the goal celebration as well as the ensuing chaos that thousands of foam apples falling from the sky caused.

Made sure to mic up the 🍎 of everyone's eye last night#ALLCAPS | @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/EmyXxfa2Yx — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 27, 2022

The first thing we hear is the sound of Backstrom deftly taking a poke pass from Anthony Mantha from his skate to his stick blade and snapping the puck past Devils goaltender Nico Daws. The crowd roars and Nicke lets out a couple of pumped-up celebration noises before quickly telling Tom Wilson that the rugged forward had set a “good screen there.” Very on-brand.

The man of the night! pic.twitter.com/cTWEQlBh8Q — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 27, 2022

The next scene we get sees Backstrom helping with the clean-up efforts after the apples are already on the ice. Players from both the Caps and Devils benches joined in to help the ice crew out and get the game back going.

“You want some?,” Backstrom jokes with Devils forward Tomas Tatar. No word on if Tatar took up the Swedish center on his very generous offer. He continues on and begins a conversation with referee Pierre Lambert.

“You know what, keep them all,” Lambert says. “Do something about it, like a big frame or something like that.” Backstrom agrees with the official saying, “I hope they give it to me.”

After the game, TJ Oshie had a slew of kind words for his long-time teammate as the two shared a hug during their postgame media session. On the ice during the melee, Backstrom shares with Oshie that he thought the very appley recognition was “f—ing epic, that was cool.”

In a very fitting fashion, the video ends with Tom Wilson saying what we were all thinking. “What a f—ing legend, f—ing legend.”

Screenshot via NBC Sports Washington