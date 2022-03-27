Nicklas Backstrom hugs TJ Oshie during press conference

Nicklas Backstrom seemed particularly emotional throughout the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils, Saturday. Before puck drop, Backstrom was honored on the ice by the Capitals for passing the 1,000 point mark in a beautiful pregame ceremony. Backstrom’s family, including his mother and father, brother, fiancee, and three kids, were all in attendance.

Later, Backstrom scored in the third period, making it rain apples from the home crowd. Afterward, he had a message for fans in his postgame interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken.

“Thank you guys so much for coming out and celebrating this,” Backstrom said. “It means a lot. I love you guys.”

Inside the locker room, Backstrom admitted he was in awe of the surprise apple salute. In the moment, he could seen smirking on the bench.

“I was like ‘this is amazing,’” Backstrom said. “I mean, I didn’t score a hat trick, but it was fun the crowd did it. That was hilarious, I think. And then all the players kept shoveling. They needed some help out there, I think. That was just an awesome experience.”

"I was like 'This is amazing.' I didn't score a hat trick, but it was just fun that the crowd did it. It was hilarious, I think … it was just an awesome experience." Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie postgame.#CapsDevils pic.twitter.com/L2UttCyDKh — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 27, 2022

He continued, “It was obviously a great night and fun night. A little emotional at the start and play a game right after. Obviously, it finished the way me and the team wanted: with a win. That was obviously good.”

TJ Oshie, who is one of Backstrom’s closest friends on the team, joined the Swedish center on stage during the team’s postgame press conference. Oshie reflected on the night and just how special it is to be teammates with both Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin.

“It’s great just to be involved in the experience,” Oshie said. “A lot of us are super lucky to be a part of two amazing careers with Nick and O to see these milestones. I mentioned it in between periods, I think anyone that knows hockey or watches the Caps, knows those 1000-plus points that he’s got, there’s not one selfish one in there. His teammates realize that and respect the hell out of him and love him like a brother. To be here to share this moment with him and his family, it’s just really really cool and one of those highlights we’ll have of our career that’s not necessarily about us but we can say we were there and we saw it and felt the emotions of it. Super cool night for us and we’re all very proud of Nick.”

The two hugged.

osh making it REAL dusty in here pic.twitter.com/WxR2awraxO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 27, 2022

“Thanks, bro,” Backstrom said.

“Yeah, babe,” Oshie responded.

TJ Oshie on Nicklas Backstrom to @RealSmokinAl during the first intermission: "I have so much respect for him and his game. You know out of those 1000-plus (points), there's not a selfish one in them." — Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 27, 2022

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter