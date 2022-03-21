RMNB’s Trade Deadline Day EXTRAVAGANZA live blog: Mojo (Not Mantha) edition

It’s last call for teams adding to their NHL rosters for the stretch run.
At 3 PM today, the NHL will permit no more trades between teams. Non-playoff teams, aka sellers, will want to get all the value they can out of expiring contracts, and playoff-aspiring teams, aka buyers, will try to fill whatever holes that they deem they have or just stack up additional depth.
We’ll keep track of everything that goes on for the rest of today. Join us, won’t you?
Trade Tracker
More on the Marcus Johansson trade to WSH
Capitals acquire Marcus Johansson in trade with Seattle Kraken for Daniel Sprong and picks
Comment below on the deals and share anything else you see!
