RMNB’s Trade Deadline Day EXTRAVAGANZA live blog: Mojo (Not Mantha) edition

It’s last call for teams adding to their NHL rosters for the stretch run.

At 3 PM today, the NHL will permit no more trades between teams. Non-playoff teams, aka sellers, will want to get all the value they can out of expiring contracts, and playoff-aspiring teams, aka buyers, will try to fill whatever holes that they deem they have or just stack up additional depth.

We’ll keep track of everything that goes on for the rest of today. Join us, won’t you?

Trade Tracker

Forward Marcus Johansson traded to the Capitals from the Kraken in exchange for Daniel Sprong and two draft picks. Via Capitals release.

traded to the Capitals from the Kraken in exchange for and two draft picks. Via Capitals release. Defenseman Nate Beaulieu to the Penguins from the Jets in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick. Via Darren Dreger.

to the Penguins from the Jets in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick. Via Darren Dreger. Goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round pick to the Sharks from the Wild in exchange for defenseman Jacob Middleton . Via Pierre LeBrun.

and a fifth-round pick to the Sharks from the Wild in exchange for defenseman . Via Pierre LeBrun. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a conditional first-round draft pick. Via Pierre LeBrun.

to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a conditional first-round draft pick. Via Pierre LeBrun. Defenseman Brett Kulak is headed from the Montreal Canadiens to the Edmonton Oilers. Via Frank Seravalli.

is headed from the Montreal Canadiens to the Edmonton Oilers. Via Frank Seravalli. Defenseman Alex Biega will go from the Maple Leafs to the Nashville Predators for Future Considerations. Via Darren Dreger.

will go from the Maple Leafs to the Nashville Predators for Future Considerations. Via Darren Dreger. Justin Braun stays in the Metro Division going from the Flyers to the Rangers for a third-round draft pick. Via Jeff Marek.

stays in the Metro Division going from the Flyers to the Rangers for a third-round draft pick. Via Jeff Marek. Forward Brayden Burke going from the Los Angeles Kings to the Predators in exchange for defenseman Frederic Allard. Via Adam Vingan.

More on the Marcus Johansson trade to WSH Capitals acquire Marcus Johansson in trade with Seattle Kraken for Daniel Sprong and picks

Comment below on the deals and share anything else you see!