Capitals acquire center Johan Larsson from Arizona Coyotes for third-round draft pick

The Washington Capitals have added more forward depth.

After acquiring Marcus Johansson earlier in the day from the Seattle Kraken, the Capitals acquired Johan Larsson from the Arizona Coyotes for a 2023 third-round draft pick. The Coyote will retain 50 percent of Larsson’s salary.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the news.

Larsson predominantly played center for the Coyotes and some on the left wing.

The Swedish forward is currently on injured reserve after having sports hernia surgery in February. He has missed the last 19 games for Arizona but according to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir was supposed to return to full practice today before it was canceled on Monday.

Johan Larsson, acquired by WSH, has quietly been one of the most effective shut-down centres in the league. He did it for years in Buffalo's bottom six, and – as a flex – did it in Arizona's top six as well this season. Classic MacLellan pickup. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/lyebzhCNHz — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 21, 2022

Larsson has 15 points in 29 games this season which would put him on pace for over 40 points playing a full 82-game slate. He is a past teammate of former Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos when both were playing for Brynas in the Swedish Elite League. Brynas is also Nicklas Backstrom’s former team.

The versatile forward is an unrestricted free agent this summer and, with 50-percent of his contract retained, will cost the Caps $700k against the cap this season.

