Live blog: Holtby comes home as Capitals host Dallas Stars

The Washington Capitals will host the Dallas Stars for a weird 5 PM start today.

Braden Holtby will be at the game but he won’t be playing. Ian and his birthday-boy son Ethan will also be at the game and also won’t be playing. I don’t know why you even thought they’d be playing.

The Capitals will be without a few dudes, which we’ll tell you about below. Vitek Vanecek gets the start.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington, which you can watch using a television.

Healthy scratches

TJ Oshie, Nic Dowd, and Trevor van Riemsdyk out, via our spy.

This suggests Eller will indeed be back.

Caps lines

According to Gulitti

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-Backstrom-Sprong

Sheary-Eller-Hathaway

AJF-McMichael-Leason

Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Kempny-Schultz

Vanecek

Holtby’s here

Bumped into Braden Holtby in the hallway. Good to see him back at Capital One Arena. Too bad he isn't able to dress for the game today. Hopefully there's a way he can be acknowledged by the Capitals today anyway. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 20, 2022

We’re expecting shenanigans. He’s at the arena but not well enough to play. We’ve had some people send us some pics with him in the neighborhood too. Special dude.

1-0 Stars

Radulov got a dribbler past Vanecek.

Holtby tribute

2-0 Stars

Pretty soft penalty on Fehervary. Hintz punishes Caps for it.

2-1 Caps, Ovi scores

With a one-timer from the Ovi shot, Alex Ovechkin recorded his 40th goal of the season. The power play has regressed to the mean at a good time.

@rmnb OVI OVI 40TH AND 770TH OVI OVI OVI pic.twitter.com/fJ1GwQkYhL — Jennifer Bimson (@Jencapsfan74) March 20, 2022

3-1 Stars

Hintz again, on the power play, as Marty Fehervary got a bit overconfident.

Bonzai and Olie are at the game

So there’s a very good chance whoever your all-time favorite Caps player is, he’s at the rink today. Alex Semin is the designated survivor.

