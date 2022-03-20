Home / News / Live blog: Holtby comes home as Capitals host Dallas Stars

Live blog: Holtby comes home as Capitals host Dallas Stars

By Peter Hassett

 1 Comment

March 20, 2022 4:39 pm

The Washington Capitals will host the Dallas Stars for a weird 5 PM start today.

Braden Holtby will be at the game but he won’t be playing. Ian and his birthday-boy son Ethan will also be at the game and also won’t be playing. I don’t know why you even thought they’d be playing.

The Capitals will be without a few dudes, which we’ll tell you about below. Vitek Vanecek gets the start.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington, which you can watch using a television.

Healthy scratches

TJ Oshie, Nic Dowd, and Trevor van Riemsdyk out, via our spy.

This suggests Eller will indeed be back.

Caps lines

According to Gulitti

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Mantha-Backstrom-Sprong
Sheary-Eller-Hathaway
AJF-McMichael-Leason

Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
Kempny-Schultz

Vanecek

 

Holtby’s here

We’re expecting shenanigans. He’s at the arena but not well enough to play. We’ve had some people send us some pics with him in the neighborhood too. Special dude.

1-0 Stars

Radulov got a dribbler past Vanecek.

Holtby tribute

Braden Holtby welcomed back to DC with tribute video, ovation, and chant

2-0 Stars

Pretty soft penalty on Fehervary. Hintz punishes Caps for it.

2-1 Caps, Ovi scores

With a one-timer from the Ovi shot, Alex Ovechkin recorded his 40th goal of the season. The power play has regressed to the mean at a good time.

3-1 Stars

Hintz again, on the power play, as Marty Fehervary got a bit overconfident.

Bonzai and Olie are at the game

So there’s a very good chance whoever your all-time favorite Caps player is, he’s at the rink today. Alex Semin is the designated survivor.

This story will be updated through the game, so give it a refresh.

,