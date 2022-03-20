Live blog: Holtby comes home as Capitals host Dallas Stars

The Washington Capitals will host the Dallas Stars for a weird 5 PM start today.
Braden Holtby will be at the game but he won’t be playing. Ian and his birthday-boy son Ethan will also be at the game and also won’t be playing. I don’t know why you even thought they’d be playing.
The Capitals will be without a few dudes, which we’ll tell you about below. Vitek Vanecek gets the start.
Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington, which you can watch using a television.
TJ Oshie, Nic Dowd, and Trevor van Riemsdyk out, via our spy.
@rmnb oshie dowd and jvr out pic.twitter.com/g1zELE2p01
— Steveoo (@Steevo1978) March 20, 2022
This suggests Eller will indeed be back.
According to Gulitti
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Mantha-Backstrom-Sprong
Sheary-Eller-Hathaway
AJF-McMichael-Leason
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
Kempny-Schultz
Vanecek
Bumped into Braden Holtby in the hallway. Good to see him back at Capital One Arena.
Too bad he isn't able to dress for the game today. Hopefully there's a way he can be acknowledged by the Capitals today anyway.
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 20, 2022
We’re expecting shenanigans. He’s at the arena but not well enough to play. We’ve had some people send us some pics with him in the neighborhood too. Special dude.
Radulov got a dribbler past Vanecek.
Sweet start to this Sunday!
📺: @BallySportsSW | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/86z4DWii0K
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 20, 2022
Braden Holtby welcomed back to DC with tribute video, ovation, and chant
Pretty soft penalty on Fehervary. Hintz punishes Caps for it.
FLYING FINN! 💨
@TXUEnergy | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/82jV7xVcJr
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 20, 2022
With a one-timer from the Ovi shot, Alex Ovechkin recorded his 40th goal of the season. The power play has regressed to the mean at a good time.
@rmnb OVI OVI 40TH AND 770TH OVI OVI OVI pic.twitter.com/fJ1GwQkYhL
— Jennifer Bimson (@Jencapsfan74) March 20, 2022
Hintz again, on the power play, as Marty Fehervary got a bit overconfident.
NO STOPPING ROOPE TODAY!@TXUEnergy | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/1lqBZcJLyU
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 20, 2022
Great catching up with an old friend! Olie the Goalie 🥅 #Godzilla @Capitals @MSE pic.twitter.com/DiIU4rRrn9
— Peter Bondra (@PeterBondra12) March 20, 2022
So there’s a very good chance whoever your all-time favorite Caps player is, he’s at the rink today. Alex Semin is the designated survivor.
This story will be updated through the game, so give it a refresh.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On