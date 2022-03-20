Comeback effort extinguished as winning streak ends: Stars beat Capitals 3-2

It was Braden Holtby return night in DC as the Stars made their only visit of the season to Capital One Arena. The Caps are hot and the Stars played yesterday.
Alexander Radulov got the Stars on the board first with a deflection that just snuck over the line. Roope Hintz doubled the lead with a breakaway backhand on an undeserved power play. Alex Ovechkin halved that lead with a power-play strike.
Hintz restored it with yet another power-play goal. Dmitry Orlov snapped home his tenth of the season to make things interesting in the third.
Stars beat Capitals 3-2.
I actually cannot believe that a player who cleared waivers this season and has a $3m cap hit next season was just traded for a 3rd.
Every single team, including the Senators, passed on Hamonic for a $3,375 waiver fee. 5 months later traded for a 3rd in the upcoming draft.
— Earl Schwartz (@EarlSchwartz27) March 20, 2022
Confirming #LeafsForever are sending two 2nd round picks and a 3rd round pick #SeaKraken in exchange for Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell. #SeaKraken retains 50% on Giordano, whose preference was to go home to play for TOR.
First to report return: @KevinWeekes.
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 20, 2022
Craig trying to show @JoeBpXp up today with some smart plaid. #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/DHFDVOYW6h
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) March 20, 2022
The Capitals host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday for their next fixture. The Blues whooped the Caps 5-1 earlier this season.
Screenshot via Bally Sports Southwest
