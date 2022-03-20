No. 770: Alex Ovechkin has tied someone named Wayne Gretzky for most 40-goal seasons

Evgeny Kuznetsov won the faceoff, getting the puck to John Carlson. Carlson sent the puck to the goal-scorer, already drifting to his favorite shooting spot.

That’s how Alex Ovechkin scored the 40th goal of his season, the twelfth time in his careers he’s hit the mark. That ties the NHL record.

Just when you thought there were no more milestones for Alex Ovechkin to hit, Ovi tallies a goal to complete his 12th 40-goal season tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record. pic.twitter.com/TFGjat3toS — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 20, 2022

With 12 times, Ovechkin now shares the record for most forty-goal seasons with one other player: Wayne Gretzky.

Ovi joins yet another list of legends. pic.twitter.com/ukmGD3maXb — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 20, 2022

Also, Ovechkin’s goal puts him at an even 770 in his career. He is now 32 behind Gordie Howe.

Also also, Ovechkin’s goal came on the 6,001st shot of his career. He hit an even 6,000 about six minutes into the first period.

Also also also, Ovechkin’s goal came against a new goalie, Jake Oettinger. Oettinger his the 155th goalie Ovechkin has scored on, passing (studiously consults notes) Wayne Gretzky.

The Caps trail the Stars 3-1 in the second period.