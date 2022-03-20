Alex Ovechkin becomes second player ever to register 6,000 shots on goal

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin just became only the second player in NHL history to ever register 6,000 shots on goal.
Ovechkin recorded the shot early in the first period against the Stars as the Caps were on a power play. The only other player to achieve the feat is defenseman Ray Bourque who is the league’s all-time leader with 6,209 career shots on goal.
Alex Ovechkin's first shot of the game marked his 6,000th career shot. Since 2005, his 6,000 shots are 2,229 more than the next closest player (Eric Staal: 3,771). pic.twitter.com/69FBcvUtJM
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 20, 2022
Back in 2018, Ovi became the fastest player in NHL history to record 5,000 shots. He has only continued his march up the all-time list since.
|Player
|Shots on goal
|Ray Bourque
|6,209
|Alex Ovechkin
|6,001
|Jaromir Jagr
|5,637
|Marcel Dionne
|5,363
|Phil Esposito
|5,166
|Al MacInnis
|5,157
|Mike Gartner
|5,090
|Wayne Gretzky
|5,088
|Brendan Shanahan
|5,086
|Brett Hull
|4,876
It’s fitting that Ovi hit the big 6,000 tonight as it is 21 years to the day of Bourque’s last career regular season goal.
March 20th, 2001 🗓️
Ray Bourque recorded his last career regular season goal. His 410 goals are still the most ever by an NHL defenseman. pic.twitter.com/rBjHNjFpUJ
— NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2022
Yet another gigantic milestone in this season for The Great Eight.
