Home / News / Alex Ovechkin becomes second player ever to register 6,000 shots on goal

Alex Ovechkin becomes second player ever to register 6,000 shots on goal

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

March 20, 2022 5:22 pm

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin just became only the second player in NHL history to ever register 6,000 shots on goal.

Ovechkin recorded the shot early in the first period against the Stars as the Caps were on a power play. The only other player to achieve the feat is defenseman Ray Bourque who is the league’s all-time leader with 6,209 career shots on goal.

Back in 2018, Ovi became the fastest player in NHL history to record 5,000 shots. He has only continued his march up the all-time list since.

All-time top 10

Player Shots on goal
Ray Bourque 6,209
Alex Ovechkin 6,001
Jaromir Jagr 5,637
Marcel Dionne 5,363
Phil Esposito 5,166
Al MacInnis 5,157
Mike Gartner 5,090
Wayne Gretzky 5,088
Brendan Shanahan 5,086
Brett Hull 4,876

It’s fitting that Ovi hit the big 6,000 tonight as it is 21 years to the day of Bourque’s last career regular season goal.

Yet another gigantic milestone in this season for The Great Eight.

,