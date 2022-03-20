Lars Eller back from isolation in Vancouver, available against the Stars

The Washington Capitals got some good news Sunday when it comes to Lars Eller. The Danish centerman has been stuck in Vancouver due to a positive COVID test and has missed the Caps last three games.

Head coach Peter Laviolette told The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir that Eller is back from Vancouver, skated Saturday, and is available against the Dallas Stars.

Eller scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Canucks in his last game and has 23 points in 53 games this season. Connor McMichael had been filling in at the third-line center position with Eller out.

Even with Eller back, the Capitals still have quite a few question marks when it comes to how they’ll lineup against the Stars. TJ Oshie was injured against the Columbus Blue Jackets and missed a game against the Carolina Hurricanes, both Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk were unable to finish that game against Carolina, and Brett Leason was recalled from Hershey this morning.

Laviolette was non-committal about all of those players getting into the lineup when he met with the media this afternoon saying his usual “we’re working through some things in the room.” That includes something new injury-wise that apparently popped up just today.

We do have confirmation via Tarik once again that Vitek Vanecek will be the starter for the Caps. Vanecek is 6-0 in the month of March with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

The Stars come into Sunday night’s action still fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. They are three points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the second Wild Card spot but have four games in hand.