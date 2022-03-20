Capitals recall Brett Leason, send Mike Vecchione back to Hershey

The Washington Capitals made a couple of roster moves ahead of their game against the Dallas Stars, Sunday. The team has recalled forward Brett Leason and returned forward Mike Vecchione to Hershey.

Vecchione was recalled last Tuesday in place of the COVID-ineligible Lars Eller and got into his first NHL game since the 2016-17 season against the Carolina Hurricanes due to an injury to TJ Oshie.

Leason has already played 35 games this season with the Caps and has been in Hershey since being re-assigned on February 24. He has six points this season at the NHL level and four in 15 games at the AHL level.

The currently cash-strapped Capitals are dealing with a handful of potential injury issues on top of missing Eller still due to COVID. TJ Oshie was dinged up against the Columbus Blue Jackets and missed a game with a lower-body injury. Additionally, both Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk were unable to finish Friday’s game against the Hurricanes.

Leason’s recall doesn’t really provide us with any more insight into who could be available Sunday evening against the Stars. If Dowd and Oshie both cannot go, the Caps could still ice seven defensemen with a group of eleven healthy forwards.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Recall Forward Brett Leason from Hershey Washington re-assigns Mike Vecchione ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Brett Leason from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and re-assigned Mike Vecchione to Hershey, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, 2021 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 35 games with the Capitals this season. In addition, the 6’5″, 218-pound forward has four points (2g, 2a) in 15 games with Hershey. The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with Hershey, including 13 points (5g, 8a) in his final 15 games. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74). Additionally, Leason was one of five skaters to appear in all 33 of Hershey’s games and was the only Hershey player to record a power play goal (1), a shorthanded goal (1) and a game-winning goal (2). The Capitals selected Leason with their second round pick, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. Vecchione, 29, appeared in one game for Washington this season. In 43 games with Hershey, Vecchione has recorded 36 points (12g, 24a) and a team-high 24 assists. The 5’10”, 193-pound forward is four points shy of tying his AHL career high in points (2017-18: 40 points). The Saugus, Mass., native has appeared in three career NHL games with Washington and the Philadelphia Flyers.

