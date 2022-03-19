Comeback complete in Caps fan filled Carolina: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals went into Raleigh to complete the back half of a back-to-back and thoroughly out-shot an incredibly good Carolina Hurricanes team on the way to victory. The Caps are now 7-0-1 in the month of March and have won four games in a row.
How you doin’, keep it movin’.
Evgeny Kuznetsov's current eight-game point streak (6g-5a-11p) matches the longest of his career (also eight games in 2018-19 and 2017-18).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 19, 2022
