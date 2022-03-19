Comeback complete in Caps fan filled Carolina: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals went into Raleigh to complete the back half of a back-to-back and thoroughly out-shot an incredibly good Carolina Hurricanes team on the way to victory. The Caps are now 7-0-1 in the month of March and have won four games in a row.

How you doin’, keep it movin’.

How do you not love that from the Caps? The scoreboard was pretty nice to the Canes as the Caps doubled them up in shots in their own building 40 to 20. That’s something the Canes usually do to everyone else and why they have sat at the top of the East for a long while this season. This recent groove the Caps have found has been really fun to watch and I think they’re getting better and more consistent as this month of March moves along. It’s not perfect by any means just yet but you have to think Brian MacLellan has seen some great things that will the next couple of days very interesting. A reminder that the deadline is on the 21st.

Another power-play goal for a team that at some points this season seemed destined to never score with a man advantage ever again. They have a top ten unit in the league since the calendar flipped over to 2022, converting on 22 tries out of 92 (23.9-percent). It definitely helps that Alex Ovechkin is no longer unfathomably cold with his shot playing five-on-four anymore.

Something to remember in a month or so come the postseason. The Caps are now 13-5-1 against Metropolitan Division this season. We know very well that regular-season success doesn’t really completely translate come playoff time but it’s still a positive sign to some extent.

Evgeny Kuznetsov's current eight-game point streak (6g-5a-11p) matches the longest of his career (also eight games in 2018-19 and 2017-18). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 19, 2022

Another game, another bullet where I get to sing the praises of Connor McMichael at center. It’s a small sample size but I’m already willing to call it in terms of it being incredibly obvious that he is 150-percent more comfortable at his natural position. With McMichael on the ice five-on-five, the team held a plus-8 shot attempt differential, a plus-7 scoring chance differential, and scored that John Carlson goal on which McMichael grabbed the primary assist.

Alex Ovechkin became the NHL's all-time leader in points by a left wing with his third-period, game-tying strike. The Great Eight topped Luc Robitaille (1,394 points) with the goal that also gave him sole possession of 22nd most points in overall NHL history. Just another ho-hum record broken.

Have to be a little worried about the three new injuries the Caps have seen the past two games. Another one to TJ Oshie that was enough to keep him out of this game and two more that saw Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk both unable to finish it.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.