Anthony Mantha takes the ice before Capitals practice for first time since November

After Peter Laviolette said early Wednesday morning that the Caps “hope to see him this month out on the ice”, injured forward Anthony Mantha was out on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex only hours later.
Mantha has been sidelined after having shoulder surgery in early November.
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 9, 2022
Mantha has two goals and six total points in 10 games this season for the Capitals, his second with the team since being traded over from the Detroit Red Wings in a deal that saw Jakub Vrana head the other direction.
Although him taking the ice is certainly a giant step in his recovery, Lavi warned in his earlier update that “it’s gonna be a little bit” and did not guarantee a return before the playoffs.
Mantha showed off the gnarly surgery scar on his shoulder during the recent All-Star break while posing on his fiancee’s Instagram.
The six-foot-four, 27-year-old winger is still on long-term injured reserve.
