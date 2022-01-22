A Backstrom beauty gets it done in overtime: Capitals beat Senators 3-2 (OT)

The Washington Capitals have lost six of their last eight coming into Saturday night’s action against the Ottawa Senators. Could the Caps start to turn the tides and get back into the win column?
Thomas Chabot slammed home a point drive to open the night’s scoring. Zach Sanford burned his former teammates, tapping one home in tight on Vitek Vanecek.
Alex Ovechkin got the Caps on the board with his 28th goal of the season. He tied the game up with his 29th. Nicklas Backstrom to the roof in overtime.
Capitals beat Senators 3-2!
Feeling snazzy af rinkside in my new @rmnb sweater.
Hoping the real Russian Machine @ovi8 will tear it up tonight.
Let's Go Caps! @Capitals #CapsSens #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/zbbBQZ3kGh
— Charlie McManus (@CharlieMcManus9) January 22, 2022
The Hershey Bears' Teddy Bear Toss game returned tonight after a two year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the milestone goal. https://t.co/4c3gRa8bSg
— RMNB (@rmnb) January 23, 2022
A cool blue jacket for @JoeBpXp tonight, plus cameos from Walton and Vogs in the #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/uwymtNRCyd
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 22, 2022
Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights is when the Caps will next be at it. The game is the first that TJ Oshie will be eligible to come off the injured reserve. Let’s hope we see some Teej!
