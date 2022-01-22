A Backstrom beauty gets it done in overtime: Capitals beat Senators 3-2 (OT)

The Washington Capitals have lost six of their last eight coming into Saturday night’s action against the Ottawa Senators. Could the Caps start to turn the tides and get back into the win column?

Thomas Chabot slammed home a point drive to open the night’s scoring. Zach Sanford burned his former teammates, tapping one home in tight on Vitek Vanecek.

Alex Ovechkin got the Caps on the board with his 28th goal of the season. He tied the game up with his 29th. Nicklas Backstrom to the roof in overtime.

Capitals beat Senators 3-2!

It took the Caps over 17 minutes to record their first shot on goal and they all came on the power play. The Sens, who are very bad by the way, held them shotless at five-on-five. The offense has seemingly just completely dried up lately and I don’t think first-line Garnet Hathaway and scratching Daniel Sprong for two straight games are helping.

People are getting their RMNB jerseys in the mail and that's super rad. If you get yours make sure to take a pic and tag us on the socials. If I see it, I'll retweet for sure!

Georegtown lost at home earlier today to Villanova in basketball right where the ice was laid down for hockey. You could definitely tell. There are few things that annoy me more watching hockey than horrendous home rink ice.

The energy was just completely absent in the second. Matt Murray was very good on the penalty kill but I mean the Caps were gliding and hardly in the game at five-on-five again. Just a listless, gloomy effort against a team with literally half the wins the Caps have.

Matt Irwin and Dennis Cholowski were on for both goals against through forty minutes. Neither should be NHL players right now, but that's what you have to deal with when your literal top three defensemen are out at the same time for various reasons.

Zach Sanford, the owner of potentially pierced nipples, burned his old team with a goal in the second period. Was this bullet just an excuse to bring that story up again? Yes.

700th career game for Carl Hagelin. In my honest opinion, he should be traded to free up cap space to get an upgrade at wing at the deadline. Sorry, Hags. Too much offensive talent keeps leaving the lineup every other day it seems and this team needs a jolt.

The Hershey Bears' Teddy Bear Toss game returned tonight after a two year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the milestone goal. https://t.co/4c3gRa8bSg — RMNB (@rmnb) January 23, 2022

The captain scored early in the final frame and brought immediate life to his club. Pretty fantastic third period. Great win.

The Capitals are apparently considering signing Evander Kane . Unfortunately.

. Unfortunately. Chris Kreider is literally scoring on every fourth shot. He doesn’t exist. Ignore him. Alex Ovechkin is your true league leader in goals and he is the best. Fantastic pass from Nicklas Backstrom to set up Ovi’s second of the night.

A cool blue jacket for @JoeBpXp tonight, plus cameos from Walton and Vogs in the #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/uwymtNRCyd — Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 22, 2022

Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights is when the Caps will next be at it. The game is the first that TJ Oshie will be eligible to come off the injured reserve. Let’s hope we see some Teej!

