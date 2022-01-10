Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie both in line to return against Bruins, Zach Fucale to get second straight start

After some bad news about Dmitry Orlov, the Caps got some good news on both Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie. The two forwards, who were recently placed on injured reserve due to catching the flu, took the morning skate and were full participants in line rushes.

If they take the ice against the Bruins it will be their first game back since December 31 against the Red Wings in Detroit.

After another sparkling performance in Minnesota, goaltender Zach Fucale will also get a start in back-to-back games for the first time in his NHL career.

Here’s the full rundown on how the Caps should look against Boston via The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

Capitals lines

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Sprong-Backstrom-Wilson

McMichael-Eller-Sheary

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

TVR-Jensen

Irwin-Schultz

TJ Oshie will immediately jump onto the top line, forming a familiar past trio that has yet to see much ice together at five-on-five this season. Trevor van Riemsdyk will fill in for the unavailable Orlov and Matt Irwin will get his eighth game in a Capitals uniform.

According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, Fucale was the first goaltender off the ice at the skate which means he appears set for a second straight start. Fucale is the current NHL leader in save percentage and goals-against average.

The Caps take on the Bruins inside Capital One Arena at 7 PM. The Bruins come into the action currently sitting in fourth in the Atlantic Division with an 18-11-2 record.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB