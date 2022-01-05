Capitals summon Michael Sgarbossa back from Hershey

The revolving door from Hershey to Washington continues to spin.

A day after recalling Aliaksei Protas, the Capitals brought back Michael Sgarbossa.

Sgarbossa will be used as an emergency replacement until forwards Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie return from illness. The Capitals have a two-game road trip beginning this Friday in St. Louis.

Sgarbossa was placed on waivers during the final week of December and cleared, giving the Capitals even more freedom to move him around moving forward.

Capitals Recall Michael Sgarbossa from Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Michael Sgarbossa from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and have assigned him to the taxi squad, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Sgarbossa, 29, has recorded four points (2g, 2a) in eight games with the Capitals this season and 14 points (8g, 6a) in 15 games with the Bears. The Campbellville, Ontario, native appeared in five games with Washington during the 2020-21 season, recording two assists. During the 2019-20 season, the 6’0”, 179-pound center played two games with Washington, making his Capitals debut on Nov. 20, 2019, against the New York Rangers. Sgarbossa also recorded 40 points (13g, 27a) in 39 games with Hershey, which ranked third on the team. Additionally, Sgarbossa led Hershey in points per game (1.03), tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (4) and ranked tied for second in power play goals (5). In 63 career NHL games with the Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks and Florida Panthers, Sgarbossa has recorded 16 points (4g, 12a).

