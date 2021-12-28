Capitals place Michael Sgarbossa on waivers

If nothing goes wrong between now and Wednesday night at 7pm, the Washington Capitals will have all four of their starting centers in a game for the first time this season: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom, Lars Eller, and Nic Dowd.

With that much center depth back on the NHL roster, the Capitals have placed fill-in pivot, Michael Sgarbossa, on waivers.

The Capitals have placed Michael Sgarbossa on waivers. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 28, 2021

The move will allow the Capitals to place the 29-year-old Sgarbossa on the team’s taxi squad or outright send him back to the Hershey Bears if he clears. We’ll know Sgarbossa’s fate by 1 PM on Wednesday.

Sgarbossa has scored two goals and tallied three points in seven games for the Capitals this season. It’s the third consecutive season he’s made an appearance at the NHL level for the Caps.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB