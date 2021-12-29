Michael Sgarbossa clears waivers, assigned to Capitals taxi squad

Michael Sgarbossa will continue to Scoarbossa in the Capitals organization.

Twenty-four hours after being placed on waivers, the depth center went unclaimed by the other 31 NHL teams.

The news was first reported by CapFriendly.

Sgarbossa clearing was no guarantee with so much COVID-related roster chaos going on across the NHL, as articulated by Pro Hockey Rumors on Tuesday.

The risk of a claim, however, seems to be much higher now given the situation many teams in the league find themselves in. With players entering the COVID protocol every day, Sgarbossa would certainly offer more than many of the inexperienced call-ups that have been used.

The Capitals placed Sgarbossa on the Capitals taxi squad, where he can continue to practice with the team and be called back up if the team runs into any more depth issues.

The Caps will sport all four of their starting centers in the lineup Wednesday against the Nashville Predators for the first time all season: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom, Lars Eller, and Nic Dowd, allowing the team to put Sgarbossa back on an AHL salary.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB