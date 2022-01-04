Capitals recall forward Aliaksei Protas, send group of four players back to Hershey

The kings of roster tinkering this season are at it again. With a handful of days before their next game, the Washington Capitals shifted some pieces back and forth with their AHL affiliate, Hershey Bears.

The Capitals recalled forward Aliaksei Protas from Hershey and sent defensemen Alex Alexeyev and Lucas Johansen via the taxi squad and forward Michael Sgarbossa and goaltender Pheonix Copley via the main roster back to the AHL.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled center Aliaksei Protas from the Hershey Bears. #ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/4RIrYpo9rw — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 4, 2022

The lone recall of the day, Protas was sent down to the Bears Sunday afternoon after a 22-game stint with the Caps. He tallied six points during that time.

Both Alexeyev and Johansen made their NHL debuts last week as a large chunk of the Caps defense corps were out due to COVID protocol. They were the sixth and seventh players to make their rookie debuts this season for the Caps.

Sgarbossa has played in eight games this season at the NHL level, recording four points which include a primary assist to John Carlson in the team’s most recent overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. Copley did not make an appearance in net.

The Capitals’ next game comes Friday in St. Louis against the Blues.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB