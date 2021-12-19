Live blog: Capitals take on Kings without like half of their forwards due to COVID-19 protocol

Remember when I said Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets was going to be weird? Well, tonight’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings is gonna be super bizarro, too.

The Capitals lost another star forward to COVID-19 protocol this morning, TJ Oshie. The Caps’ bottom two lines will feature four players from Hershey. F O U R. If you’re asking yourself, why in the world is this game even being played like, Ian, couldn’t more people get COVID?, just know, that is a rational question to ask and I’m confused too.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Vitek Vanecek is starting in net. The hometown kid, Joe Snively, is making his NHL debut.

8-Ovechkin, 20-Eller, 10-Sprong

73-Sheary, 59-Protas, 21-Hathaway

91-Snively, 24-McMichael, 47-Malenstyn

62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 49-Leason 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Vanecek vs Sparks.

Joe Snively gets the rookie treatment

Making your NHL debut only 25 miles from where you grew up… What a moment.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ZxZo2LmfEd — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 19, 2021

Linesman Julien Fournier is not on the ice tonight

Per @PR_NHL, Linesman Julien Fournier will be unavailable for tonight’s Los Angeles/Washington game. The game will be officiated by two Referees and one Linesman. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 20, 2021

Connor McMichael scores. Joe Snively’s first NHL point. Congrats, kid!

Mikey lights the lamp! pic.twitter.com/thDnjEEAAE — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 20, 2021

Sgarbossa is now in protocol

