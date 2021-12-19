Live blog: Capitals take on Kings without like half of their forwards due to COVID-19 protocol

Remember when I said Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets was going to be weird? Well, tonight’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings is gonna be super bizarro, too.
The Capitals lost another star forward to COVID-19 protocol this morning, TJ Oshie. The Caps’ bottom two lines will feature four players from Hershey. F O U R. If you’re asking yourself, why in the world is this game even being played like, Ian, couldn’t more people get COVID?, just know, that is a rational question to ask and I’m confused too.
Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Vitek Vanecek is starting in net. The hometown kid, Joe Snively, is making his NHL debut.
Let’s get you caught up
Capitals lines
8-Ovechkin, 20-Eller, 10-Sprong
73-Sheary, 59-Protas, 21-Hathaway
91-Snively, 24-McMichael, 47-Malenstyn
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 49-Leason
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Vanecek vs Sparks.
Joe Snively gets the rookie treatment
Making your NHL debut only 25 miles from where you grew up…
What a moment.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ZxZo2LmfEd
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 19, 2021
Linesman Julien Fournier is not on the ice tonight
Per @PR_NHL, Linesman Julien Fournier will be unavailable for tonight’s Los Angeles/Washington game. The game will be officiated by two Referees and one Linesman.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 20, 2021
Connor McMichael scores. Joe Snively’s first NHL point. Congrats, kid!
Mikey lights the lamp! pic.twitter.com/thDnjEEAAE
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 20, 2021
Sgarbossa is now in protocol
Michael Sgarbossa enters COVID-19 protocol minutes before game time against Kings
