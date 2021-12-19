Home / News / Live blog: Capitals take on Kings without like half of their forwards due to COVID-19 protocol

Live blog: Capitals take on Kings without like half of their forwards due to COVID-19 protocol

By Ian Oland

December 19, 2021 7:01 pm

Remember when I said Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets was going to be weird? Well, tonight’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings is gonna be super bizarro, too.

The Capitals lost another star forward to COVID-19 protocol this morning, TJ Oshie. The Caps’ bottom two lines will feature four players from Hershey. F O U R. If you’re asking yourself, why in the world is this game even being played like, Ian, couldn’t more people get COVID?, just know, that is a rational question to ask and I’m confused too.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Vitek Vanecek is starting in net. The hometown kid, Joe Snively, is making his NHL debut.

Let’s get you caught up

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps

8-Ovechkin, 20-Eller, 10-Sprong
73-Sheary, 59-Protas, 21-Hathaway
91-Snively, 24-McMichael, 47-Malenstyn
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 49-Leason

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Vanecek vs Sparks.

Joe Snively gets the rookie treatment

Linesman Julien Fournier is not on the ice tonight

Connor McMichael scores. Joe Snively’s first NHL point. Congrats, kid!

Sgarbossa is now in protocol

Michael Sgarbossa enters COVID-19 protocol minutes before game time against Kings

