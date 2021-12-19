Hershey Bears goaltender and recent Capitals recall Zach Fucale now unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols

It appears the Capitals COVID-19 issues have potentially worked their way to the Hershey Bears.

According to the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Goaltender Zach Fucale, who was recalled by the Caps for their trip to Winnipeg on Friday and then re-assigned back to the AHL on Saturday is now unavailable in Hershey due to protocols.

Fucale was on the Capitals roster this go around for a little over 24 hours. He did not dress for the Bears in yesterday’s 8-3 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as Pheonix Copley got the start and Ryan Bednard backed up.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/TOENatxI47 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 17, 2021

The @Capitals have re-assigned goaltender Zach Fucale to Hershey. pic.twitter.com/JisL7LdRxM — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 18, 2021

If the 26-year-old netminder was still on the Capitals roster, he’d be the fifth current Caps player currently unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol. That’s important to note as having five players absent due to the disease at the same time seems to be the arbitrary number the NHL has come up with to postpone games.

The Capitals play the Los Angeles Kings tonight at 7 PM and the Bears take on the Rochester Americans this evening at 5 PM in the Giant Center.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB