The Washington Capitals lost another player to COVID-19 protocol on Sunday.

Michael Sgarbossa, who we privately call Michael Scoarbossa in Discord, will not be doing any scoring any time soon. The center, who was recalled to fill in for a veteran who entered protocol, is now in protocol himself.

The Capitals announced the news minutes before puck drop.

#Caps forward Michael Sgarbossa is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 19, 2021

TJ Oshie entered COVID-19 protocol this morning along with Zach Fucale, who flew to Winnipeg to be the Capitals’ third goaltender on Friday, in Hershey.

There are now four Capitals forwards quarantining: Sgarbossa, Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Nicklas Backstrom. Garnet Hathaway was activated and returned to the lineup this afternoon.