Home / News / Live blog: Capitals take on Blackhawks as Nicklas Backstrom makes season debut

Live blog: Capitals take on Blackhawks as Nicklas Backstrom makes season debut

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

December 15, 2021 8:15 pm

NICKLAS BACKSTROM is back y’all. The legendary Swedish center is making his long awaited season debut tonight as the Capitals take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ilya Samsonov will start the game in net.

Catch the game on NBC Sports Washington. We’ll be updating this article all night long.

A lot of roster moves happened today

Capitals lines

Via Capitals senior writer Mike Vogel.

8-Ovechkin, 20-Eller, 59-Protas
73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
24-McMichael, 23-Sgarbossa, 10-Sprong
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 47-Malenstyn

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Samsonov vs. Fleury

The Caps goalies like each other

Yes, the Capitals most definitely got weird on social media to celebrate Backy’s return

Capitals celebrate Nicklas Backstrom’s return with silly social media posts

Ovi ties Dave Andreychuk for the most PPG of all-time. 1-0 Caps!

More importantly: Backy tallied an assist!

Here’s the RMNB article.

Alex Ovechkin tied Dave Andreychuk for the most power-play goals of all time. Of course Nicklas Backstrom tallied an assist on the goal.

The Capitals just gave up THREE goals in 34 seconds to the Blackhawks.

Daniel Sprong brings the Capitals within one with this snipe. 3-2 CHI.

Lars ties it up on MAF.

Another big Lars Eller goal against Fleury!

Refresh this article throughout the game. We’ll be updating. Comment below!

, ,