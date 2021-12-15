Live blog: Capitals take on Blackhawks as Nicklas Backstrom makes season debut

NICKLAS BACKSTROM is back y’all. The legendary Swedish center is making his long awaited season debut tonight as the Capitals take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ilya Samsonov will start the game in net.

Catch the game on NBC Sports Washington. We’ll be updating this article all night long.

A lot of roster moves happened today

Capitals lines

Via Capitals senior writer Mike Vogel.

8-Ovechkin, 20-Eller, 59-Protas

73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie

24-McMichael, 23-Sgarbossa, 10-Sprong

62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 47-Malenstyn 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Samsonov vs. Fleury

The Caps goalies like each other

"I like Sammy, I hope he likes me." – Vitek Vanecek being the most relatable pro athlete of all time. — Chris Cerullo (@CJC_95) December 16, 2021

Yes, the Capitals most definitely got weird on social media to celebrate Backy’s return

Ovi ties Dave Andreychuk for the most PPG of all-time. 1-0 Caps!

274 POWER PLAY GOALS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wwbVxQTU25 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 16, 2021

More importantly: Backy tallied an assist!

Nicklas Backstrom registers an assist on Alex Ovechkin's power-play goal. EVERYTHING FEELS RIGHT ONCE AGAIN. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 16, 2021

Here’s the RMNB article.

The Capitals just gave up THREE goals in 34 seconds to the Blackhawks.

WHAT IS HAPPENING ‼️ — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 16, 2021

Daniel Sprong brings the Capitals within one with this snipe. 3-2 CHI.

Spronger to the roof! pic.twitter.com/Vc1mhT0Ol1 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 16, 2021

Lars ties it up on MAF.

Another big Lars Eller goal against Fleury!

ON THE WAY DOWN! pic.twitter.com/MdrwcBREmd — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 16, 2021

Refresh this article throughout the game. We’ll be updating. Comment below!