Alex Ovechkin tied Dave Andreychuk for the most power-play goals of all time. Of course Nicklas Backstrom tallied an assist on the goal.

For one glorious power play, everything seemed right in the Capitals’ world once again.

After not scoring a single power-play goal during the first half of the month of December, the Capitals finally connected and conjured some old magic in the process. Alex Ovechkin scored the goal from his office and Nicklas Backstrom tallied an assist on the play. For Backstrom, it was his first point of the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, the tally gave Ovechkin 274 career power-play goals, tying him with Dave Andreychuk for the most all-time. If Ovechkin wasn’t chasing Gretzky’s all-time goals record, this would feel like a much bigger deal.

The play started with a beautiful and simple carry into the zone by Backstrom. The Swedish center ran a passing play with TJ Oshie, which left Ovechkin wide open in the left circle. You know the rest.

The puck went in and out of the net in less than a second.

Not only did Ovechkin tie Andreychuk, but his goal also made Marc-Andre Fleury the goalie he’s scored the most goals on in his career.

Mind-boggling.