Live blog: Capitals look for revenge on Ducks during holiday giveaway night

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Anaheim Ducks tonight without three regulars due to COVID protocol: Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway, and Trevor van Riemsdyk. Hathaway was the latest Cap to be added this morning, negating the Capitals best defensive line.
Head coach Peter Laviolette is starting Ilya Samsonov for the sixth time in the last seven games.
Tonight marks the Capitals’ Ugly Holiday Sweater T-Shirt Night.
Watch along with us on NBC Sports Washington.
Reminder: Trevor Zegras did this to to the Caps last time.
Trevor Zegras OT winner stick toss dot com. This is how you properly end things in overtime. pic.twitter.com/0Fu0e1GXik
— Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) November 17, 2021
Capitals lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
62-Hagelin, 20-Eller, 77-Oshie
73-Sheary, 24-McMichael, 10-Sprong
47-Malenstyn, 59-Protas, 49-Leason
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
52-Irwin, 2-Schultz
Samsonov vs. Gibson.
These giveaway shirts are amazing!
— Molly (@myanchulis) December 6, 2021
Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating with news and notable moments from the game. Comment below!
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On