Live blog: Capitals look for revenge on Ducks during holiday giveaway night

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Anaheim Ducks tonight without three regulars due to COVID protocol: Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway, and Trevor van Riemsdyk. Hathaway was the latest Cap to be added this morning, negating the Capitals best defensive line.

Head coach Peter Laviolette is starting Ilya Samsonov for the sixth time in the last seven games.

Tonight marks the Capitals’ Ugly Holiday Sweater T-Shirt Night.

Watch along with us on NBC Sports Washington.

Reminder: Trevor Zegras did this to to the Caps last time.

Trevor Zegras OT winner stick toss dot com. This is how you properly end things in overtime. pic.twitter.com/0Fu0e1GXik — Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) November 17, 2021

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

62-Hagelin, 20-Eller, 77-Oshie

73-Sheary, 24-McMichael, 10-Sprong

47-Malenstyn, 59-Protas, 49-Leason

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

52-Irwin, 2-Schultz

Samsonov vs. Gibson.

These giveaway shirts are amazing!

Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating with news and notable moments from the game. Comment below!