Capitals promotional schedule released: Tom Wilson ‘Castaway’ bobbleheads return after pandemic canceled giveaway game in 2020

The Washington Capitals released their promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday.

There are several amazing giveaways, but the highlight is most definitely the Tom Wilson “Castaway”-inspired bobblehead. The Capitals will be giving those away to fans on Oct. 27 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Bobble Tom rocks WILLLLLSOOONNNNNNNN The Volleyball around his waist. The volleyball has the Capitals’ Weagle logo printed on it instead of the blood-splattered hand from the movie.

Wilson originally rocked the costume for Halloween in 2015.

Here’s a closer look at the bobblehead.

If this bobblehead feels familiar, that’s because it is. The Capitals were set to give this bobblehead away on March 24, 2020, but the pandemic canceled that game, presumably leaving the Capitals with 20k Tom Wilson bobbleheads in storage.

Other highlights include the Capitals 2021-22 schedule magnet giveaway set for Opening Night against the New York Rangers.

The team will be giving away a festive holiday sweater T-shirt on Dec. 6 against the Anaheim Ducks.

As well as a John Carlson bobblehead in the navy blue W third jersey March 22 versus the St. Louis Blues.

Another special offering is this Capitals pride fannypack which will be available during Pride Night on March 3 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. Fans must purchase group tickets to be able to receive the gift, which is INCREDIBLE.

The team will also be bringing back college nights where they will giveaway a Capitals hat in a university’s school color with the purchase of a college series ticket. UMBC, my alma mater, was sadly not included.

George Mason University on Oct. 19 vs. the Colorado Avalanche

University of Maryland on Oct. 29 vs. the Arizona Coyotes

James Madison University on Nov. 8 vs. the Buffalo Sabres

Virginia Tech on Dec. 2 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks

West Virginia University on Dec. 19 vs. the Los Angeles Kings

George Washington University on Jan. 10 vs. the Boston Bruins

United States Naval Academy on Jan. 24 vs. the Vegas Golden Knights

University of Virginia on Feb. 2 vs. the Edmonton Oilers

Virginia Commonwealth University on Feb. 28 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs

American University on March 15 vs. the New York Islanders

Georgetown University on March 28 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes

William & Mary on April 12 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers

