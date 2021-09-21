Capitals promotional schedule released: Tom Wilson ‘Castaway’ bobbleheads return after pandemic canceled giveaway game in 2020

The Washington Capitals released their promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday.
There are several amazing giveaways, but the highlight is most definitely the Tom Wilson “Castaway”-inspired bobblehead. The Capitals will be giving those away to fans on Oct. 27 against the Detroit Red Wings.
Bobble Tom rocks WILLLLLSOOONNNNNNNN The Volleyball around his waist. The volleyball has the Capitals’ Weagle logo printed on it instead of the blood-splattered hand from the movie.
Wilson originally rocked the costume for Halloween in 2015.
Here’s a closer look at the bobblehead.
If this bobblehead feels familiar, that’s because it is. The Capitals were set to give this bobblehead away on March 24, 2020, but the pandemic canceled that game, presumably leaving the Capitals with 20k Tom Wilson bobbleheads in storage.
Other highlights include the Capitals 2021-22 schedule magnet giveaway set for Opening Night against the New York Rangers.
The team will be giving away a festive holiday sweater T-shirt on Dec. 6 against the Anaheim Ducks.
As well as a John Carlson bobblehead in the navy blue W third jersey March 22 versus the St. Louis Blues.
Another special offering is this Capitals pride fannypack which will be available during Pride Night on March 3 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. Fans must purchase group tickets to be able to receive the gift, which is INCREDIBLE.
The team will also be bringing back college nights where they will giveaway a Capitals hat in a university’s school color with the purchase of a college series ticket. UMBC, my alma mater, was sadly not included.
Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:
Capitals Announce 2021-22 Promotional Schedule
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today the team’s promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season presented by Capital One, highlighted by several all-fan giveaways, theme nights and unique gift with purchase opportunities.
All fan giveaways include a 2021-22 schedule magnet presented by GEICO on Oct. 13 vs. the New York Rangers, a Tom Wilson bobblehead presented by Capital One vs. the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 27, a lavender “I Fight For” rally towel presented by Leidos on Hockey Fights Cancer night on Nov. 14 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins, a festive holiday sweater T-shirt on Dec. 6 vs. the Anaheim Ducks, a John Carlson bobblehead in the blue W third jersey presented by Capital One on March 22 vs. the St. Louis Blues, and a team poster in honor of Fan Appreciation Night presented by Bud Light on April 28 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets.
In addition, a Kids Game will occur on Jan. 16 vs. the Vancouver Canucks and a Youth Hockey Night will take place on March 20 vs. the Dallas Stars, including giveaways for youth hockey players and children in attendance.
The Capitals will also offer an array of special group ticket events. Each special group ticket will receive a unique gift with purchase item or experience specific to the group theme. Special group ticket events include Educators’ Night featuring a block calendar on Oct. 23 vs. the Calgary Flames, Scout Night featuring a Capitals Scout Patch on Oct. 29 vs. the Arizona Coyotes, First Responders Night featuring a commemorative challenge coin on Nov. 8 vs. the Buffalo Sabres, Capitals Canine Night pawsented by Pedigree Foundation featuring a to be announced item on Jan. 24 vs. the Vegas Golden Knights, Law Enforcement Appreciation Night featuring a commemorative challenge coin Jan. 26 vs. the San Jose Sharks, and Pride Night featuring a Capitals Pride fanny pack on March 3 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. Fans must purchase a special group ticket to receive the item and are limited to one item per ticket. For more information on special group ticket events and their gift with purchase, visit WashCaps.com/SpecialGroups.
Capitals full season ticket members will be provided an opportunity to purchase select gift with purchase items at a special discounted price, while supplies last. Information about purchasing opportunities will be communicated by the Capitals Membership Services department throughout the season.
In addition, the Capitals College Series Nights will offer Capitals fans a hat in their school color with the purchase of a college series ticket. This year’s schedule will feature: George Mason University on Oct. 19 vs. the Colorado Avalanche, the University of Maryland on Oct. 29 vs. the Arizona Coyotes, James Madison University on Nov. 8 vs. the Buffalo Sabres, Virginia Tech on Dec. 2 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks, West Virginia University on Dec. 19 vs. the Los Angeles Kings, George Washington University on Jan. 10 vs. the Boston Bruins, the United States Naval Academy on Jan. 24 vs. the Vegas Golden Knights, the University of Virginia on Feb. 2 vs. the Edmonton Oilers, Virginia Commonwealth University on Feb. 28 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, American University on March 15 vs. the New York Islanders, Georgetown University on March 28 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes and William & Mary on April 12 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers.
Fans must purchase a special college series ticket to receive the hat and are limited to one item per ticket. For more information on college series tickets, visit WashCaps.com/CollegeSeries.
The Capitals promotional calendar also features community-focused games dedicated to Hockey Fights Cancer, Black History, Chinese Heritage, Military, and Women in Hockey themes.
For more information visit WashCaps.com/promotions.
