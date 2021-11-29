Alex Ovechkin named NHL’s first star of the week again after scoring four times in three games

Alex Ovechkin has not stopped scoring and continues to pile up league accolades early in the 2021-22 season.

Ovi was named the NHL’s first star of the week after he recorded seven points in three games (4-3-7).

During the week, Ovechkin posted back-to-back three-point games, including his 28th career hat trick which came against the Florida Panthers. Ovi currently has the second-most goals (19) and second-most points (37) in the league.

Previously this season, Ovechkin was named the second star of the week during the 2021-22 season’s opening week, the first star of the month of October, and the first star of the week for the week ending November 15.

Updated list of Ovi accolades so far this season… 2nd Star of the Week (Oct. 18)

1st Star of the Month (October)

1st Star of the Week (Nov. 15)

1st Star of the Week (Nov. 29) And it’s not even December yet. Lol.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/KIGasRNfkG — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 29, 2021

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

Ovechkin, Jarry and Makar Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week NEW YORK (Nov. 29, 2021) – Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 28. FIRST STAR – ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS Ovechkin recorded 4-3—7, including his 28th career hat trick, in three outings to lift the Capitals (14-3-5, 33 points) to a perfect week and into first place in the overall NHL standings. Ovechkin posted his 16th career three-assist game – and first since Feb. 15, 2018 at MIN (1-3—4) – in a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Nov. 24. He then notched his 28th career hat trick (t-6th in League history) and 117th career game-winning goal (4th in NHL history) in a 4-3 triumph against the Florida Panthers Nov. 26. Ovechkin closed the week with another goal in a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 28, extending his point streak to five games dating to Nov. 20 (7-4—11). The 36-year-old Moscow, Russia, native and nine-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner ranks second in the League with 19 goals and 37 points through 22 contests this season (19-18—37). That goal total, through the first 22 games of a season, is the highest by any player in NHL history at age 36 or older, while Ovechkin’s 37 points only have been surpassed by Mario Lemieux (37 years; 56 days; 11‑35—46 through 22 GP in 2002-03 w/ PIT). SECOND STAR – TRISTAN JARRY, G, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS Jarry stopped 91 of the 93 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average, .978 save percentage and one shutout to help the Penguins (10-7-4, 24 points) win three of their four games and move into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. He yielded one goal in each of his first two starts, denying 30 shots in a 3-1 triumph over the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 22 and matching a season-high with 36 saves – including 16 in the second period – in a 4-1 victory against the Vancouver Canucks Nov. 24. Jarry then earned his 10th career shutout (and third of the season) with 25 stops in a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders Nov. 26. The 26-year-old Surrey, B.C., native has appeared in 17 total games in 2021-22, placing among the League leaders in shutouts (t-2nd; 3), wins (t-6th; 10), goals-against average (7th; 1.91) and save percentage (7th; .936). THIRD STAR – CALE MAKAR, D, COLORADO AVALANCHE Makar collected 4-3—7 in four contests to propel the Avalanche (11-6-1, 23 points) to a 3-1-0 week and into the final playoff position in the Western Conference. He recorded his second straight multi-goal game (also Nov. 19 at SEA: 2-1—3) with two tallies in a 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators Nov. 22. Makar then scored once in both a 5-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks Nov. 24 and a 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars Nov. 26, making him the first defenseman in franchise history to post a five-game goal streak (Nov. 17-26: 7-2—9). He capped the week with his sixth career three-assist performance in a 6-2 triumph over the Nashville Predators Nov. 27. The 23-year-old Calgary native, who paces NHL blueliners (minimum: 5 GP) with 1.25 points per game this season (9-11—20 in 16 GP), also ranks among the top defensemen in goals (1st; 9), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 2) and points (3rd; 20).

Headline photo: NHL PR