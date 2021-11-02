NHL names Alex Ovechkin first star of the month for October ⭐

The Washington Capitals went undefeated in regulation during the month of October and Alex Ovechkin was a major part of that success. The Capitals’ captain scored a league-leading nine goals and tallied 15 points in those games.

Tuesday, the NHL named Ovi the first star of the month for October. Ovechkin topped young superstar Connor McDavid who was named second star.

Ovechkin, 36, started the 2021-22 season with two goals and his 30th career four-point game against the New York Rangers. He didn’t slow down much after that. Ovechkin scored in six of the next seven games, including another two-goal outing on October 25 against the Ottawa Senators. That night, he passed Wayne Gretzky for the most multi-goal road games in NHL history.

Before the season started, Ovechkin signed a five-year contract extension with the Capitals. During the resulting press conference, Ovechkin said that he was going to chase Gretzky’s goals record – a record he previously thought could never be broken. So far so good. If Ovechkin continues the torrid pace that he’s on, he would score 82 goals this season.

The NHL previously recognized Ovechkin’s excellence in October naming him second star for the week ending on October 17.

