Alex Ovechkin named NHL’s first star of the week

Alex Ovechkin is on a tear and piling up the accolades early in the 2021-22 season.

The 36-year-old superstar was named the NHL’s first star of the week after a McDavidian performance where he recorded eight points in four games (2-6-8).

Running out of words to describe the #Gr8's start to the season 🤩

During the week, Ovechkin scored two goals, which pushed him past Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovi now has the second-most goals (12) and third-most points (26) in the league.

Previously this season, Ovechkin was named the second star of the week during the 2021-22 campaign’s opening week. He was also named the first star of the month for October.

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

Ovechkin, McAvoy and Terry Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week NEW YORK (Nov. 15, 2021) – Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 14. FIRST STAR – ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS Ovechkin recorded eight points in four games (2-6—8), scoring twice to surpass Brett Hull for the fourth-most goals in NHL history, as the Capitals (9-2-4, 22 points) posted a perfect week to move into a tie – in terms of points – for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Ovechkin collected 1-2—3, highlighted by his 741st career goal to tie Hull on the League’s all-time list as well as his 600th NHL assist, in a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres Nov. 8. He added another helper in a 2-0 victory against the Detroit Red Wings Nov. 11 before registering 1-1—2, including his milestone 742nd career goal to pass Hull, in a 4-3 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets Nov. 12. Ovechkin finished the week with two more assists, marking his 382nd career multi-point performance (t-22nd in League history), in a 6-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins Nov. 14. The 36-year-old Moscow, Russia, native and nine-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner has skated in 15 contests this season, ranking second in the NHL with 12 goals and third with 26 points (12-14—26). SECOND STAR – CHARLIE McAVOY, D, BOSTON BRUINS McAvoy compiled 2-5—7 in four outings, playing an average of 24:09 per game while logging a +6 rating, to propel the Bruins (8-5-0, 16 points) to a 3-1-0 week. He notched two assists, including a helper on Patrice Bergeron’s winning goal, in a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators Nov. 9. After being held off the scoresheet in a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 11, McAvoy bounced back with three assists – his third career such game (also Oct. 8, 2018 vs. OTT and Jan. 26, 2021 vs. PIT) – in a 5-2 triumph against the New Jersey Devils Nov. 13. He capped the week with two tallies, marking his first career multi-goal performance (248 GP), in a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Nov. 14. The 23-year-old Long Beach, N.Y., native and 14th overall pick from the 2016 NHL Draft shares seventh place among defensemen with 3-9—12 in 13 appearances this season. THIRD STAR – TROY TERRY, RW, ANAHEIM DUCKS Terry collected 3-3—6 in three contests to extend his point streak to a career-high 14 games (dating to Oct. 18: 11-9—20) and help the Ducks (9-4-3, 21 points) move into second place in the Pacific Division on the strength of their seventh straight win (dating to Oct. 31). Terry posted 1-1—2, highlighted by his first career overtime goal, in a 3-2 triumph over the Vancouver Canucks Nov. 9. He then registered 2-1—3, marking both his third career multi-goal and three-point performances, in a 7-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken Nov. 11. Terry extended his point streak to 14 contests, the longest by an Anaheim player since 2013-14 (Ryan Getzlaf: 14 GP from Nov. 15 – Dec. 15), with an assist in a 5-1 win over the Canucks Nov. 14. The 24-year-old Denver native and 148th overall pick from the 2015 NHL Draft ranks fourth in the League with 11-9—20 overall this season (15 GP).

Photo: NHL PR