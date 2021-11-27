Lars Eller returns to practice, Connor McMichael likely to sit against Carolina Hurricanes

The Washington Capitals will likely get back one of their missing players during their matinee matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Lars Eller was a full participant in the Saturday skate, reclaiming his spot on the second line.

Eller has been missing from the lineup since November 16 due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. His return means someone needs to sit and it’s likely that will be Connor McMichael.

Eller is in a normal jersey for practice this morning, which is a good sign for tomorrow at CAR. Sheary and Backstrom remain in no-contact jerseys. No sign of Schultz or Oshie as practice begins. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 27, 2021

Eller has missed the last six games and has only been back with the team for two days since returning from his quarantine in California. He skated in a non-contact jersey at last Thursday’s practice as well.

tiger spotted in natural habitat pic.twitter.com/k82wqL4mDs — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 27, 2021

The last “available” spot in the lineup is at second-line left wing. Daniel Sprong looks to have the edge over McMichael for Sunday’s game. McMichael played only 7:04 against the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Capitals lines at practice: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas

Sprong/McMichael*-Eller-Wilson

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Malenstyn-Sgarbossa-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Cholowski-TvR *Sprong took the first rush on the second line, McMichael took the next — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 27, 2021

Caps head coach Peter Laviolette has gotten yeoman’s work from his ragtag AHL fourth line and it looks like that effectiveness will keep them together and in games for the time being. With that line on the ice at five-on-five, the Caps have seen a plus-14 shot attempt differential, a plus-three scoring chance differential, and have not conceded a single high danger chance against.

