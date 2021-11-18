Troy Brouwer, scorer of the Capitals’ game-winning Winter Classic goal, announces retirement after 14 season in the NHL

Former Capitals forward Troy Brouwer announced his retirement on Thursday after 14 seasons in the NHL.

“I’m going to miss the relationships that I was able to make over the years with guys on my teams and their families,” Brouwer said in an interview with the St. Louis Blues. “Playing this game, you always get to meet new people, you always get to have experiences with those people and a lot of those you’ll carry with you for the rest of your life. I’m going to miss that competitiveness, and I’m going to miss those big moments where you have an opportunity to do something amazing after you’ve worked your whole life to get to that moment.”

Brouwer scored 152 points (83g, 69a) in 293 games with the Capitals. His best year came during the 2013-14 season when he scored a career-high 25 goals and 43 points under Adam Oates.

The Brouwer Pouwer leader’s biggest moment as a Capital will always be the 2015 Winter Classic where he scored the game-winning goal with 12.9 seconds remaining in the game.

After Alex Ovechkin had his stick shattered on a shot attempt, Brouwer picked up the loose puck and sent a hailmary shot from the left circle past Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford. The goal gave the Caps’ a 3-2 lead and sent the Brouwer Rangers, Troy’s spandex outfitted fan club, into a frenzy.

Off the ice, Brouwer made big contributions to the DC community – both with charity and on social media. Brouwer, along with Connor Carrick, helped RMNB raise $2,800 during an appearance at RMNB Party 7 – PARTYZORD: The Brouwer Rangers/RMNB ‘Legends of Ice Dancing’ Tour de Pouwer (to Support Fort Dupont Ice Arena).

Brouwer also helped me complete the Ice Bucket Challenge, which in hindsight was a really bad idea to do at a hockey rink.

Brouwer embraced his Brouwer Rangers fan club, consisting of Ranger Nathan and Ranger Ryan.

He even participated in a Twitter bet I made with the Brouwer Rangers where I said Brouwer wouldn’t score 20 goals after a slow start to the season.

@brouwerrangers If he scores 20 goals this year, I'll wear spandex with you guys at the final reg season game. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 23, 2013

Brouwer would go on to score 25 during the 2013-14 campaign, forcing me to dress as a Brouwer Ranger in March 2014. “I’m excited!” Brouwer said after scoring his 20th goal of the year against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

At the reckoning game (see all the photos here), Brouwer skated up to where we were standing along the glass during warmups and laughed.

Later Brouwer signed my Brouwer Rangers helmet and left this inscription.

Brouwer was so popular during his time in DC that Nick and Jenn Passero named their first son after him.

Oh @TroyBrouwer36 I knew this day would come. 😭😭 Congrats on your retirement. You will forever mean so much to our family. pic.twitter.com/ik82w0l98e — Jenn (@OsRavensCaps) November 18, 2021

“An embodiment of class on and off the ice,” the Capitals wrote on social media. “Here’s to your retirement, Troy!”

Brouwer came to the Capitals after spending five seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. Brouwer won the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2010, scoring four goals and four assists in 19 games. After his time in Washington, the Capitals sent Brouwer to the St. Louis Blues as part of the TJ Oshie trade.

Oshie helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018 while Brouwer’s Game 7 goal against defending-champion Chicago sent the Blues to the Western Conference Final in 2017. It was one of the biggest moments in the Blues’ history.

“The puck went in, the crowd went crazy, and that was one of the most memorable goals I’ve had,” Brouwer said. “It was also probably the ugliest.”

Brouwer would have stints with Calgary, Florida, and the Blues once more before officially calling it a career.

He never once lost his sense of humor.

“It was always just hard work, play physical, play hard and contribute where you can,” Brouwer said. “I was able to make sure I still played my game, and it fit what a lot of NHL teams needed, so that’s how I was able to have such a long career.”

Congratulations, Troy, from everyone at RMNB on a wonderful career. We are indebted for your kindness and participation in the site and we hope you have a wonderful retirement.

Headline photo: Chris Gordon/RMNB