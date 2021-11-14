Live blog: Capitals face Penguins on Hockey Fights Cancer night

The biggest rivalry in hockey will be renewed on Sunday as the Washington Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time this season. It’s also Hockey Fights Cancer night at Capital One Arena.

Caps goaltender Vitek Vanecek will be back in net after missing the last two games due to an upper-body injury. The Penguins will also get a major boost to their lineup with Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson, and Chad Ruhwedel all returning. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan will return behind the bench too.

Pregame links

Happy birthday, Joe B!

Happy birthday to one of my all time favorite ppl, @JoeBpXp. Hope you get to call a great game tonight! Thank you for all the years of service covering the Capitals and being such a kind person behind the scenes. 🎈🎂🎁 pic.twitter.com/5PElemw0Uq — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 14, 2021

The rink is lavender for Hockey Fights Cancer night

The lines

Guess who's back? Back again? The answer: Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel, and Coach Sullivan pic.twitter.com/E5jWfvFuTQ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 14, 2021

Martin Fehervary gives the Capitals an early 1-0 lead with a shorty!

2 on 1 shorthanded beauty! pic.twitter.com/7rJ5Lnk6Qq — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 15, 2021

Ovi slap pass’s to Garnet Hathaway here. Wow. 2-0 WSH.

Jake Guentzel narrows the lead to 2-1 after scoring in front of the net.

John Carlson got absolutely wrecked here.

Guentzel with elite hands down low 🧤🐧 @penguins pic.twitter.com/JoCddllU3U — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 15, 2021

Daniel Sprong! In and out in a hurry! 3-1 WSH.

Now the Caps are pouring it on. Conor Sheary makes it 4-1.

RMNB Article: Scenes from Hockey Fights Cancer night at Capital One Arena

Scenes from Hockey Fights Cancer night at Capital One Arena https://t.co/QeP3lTCxFw — RMNB (@russianmachine) November 15, 2021

Kuzy makes it 5-1.

A wild bird appears! pic.twitter.com/VfZPFkz8Yu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 15, 2021

Touchdown, Washington!

