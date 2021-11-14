Home / News / Live blog: Capitals face Penguins on Hockey Fights Cancer night

Live blog: Capitals face Penguins on Hockey Fights Cancer night

By Ian Oland

November 14, 2021 6:43 pm

The biggest rivalry in hockey will be renewed on Sunday as the Washington Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time this season. It’s also Hockey Fights Cancer night at Capital One Arena.

Caps goaltender Vitek Vanecek will be back in net after missing the last two games due to an upper-body injury. The Penguins will also get a major boost to their lineup with Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson, and Chad Ruhwedel all returning. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan will return behind the bench too.

Tonight’s game is airing on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is shortly after 7 PM. Chat us up in the comments!

Pregame links

Happy birthday, Joe B!

The rink is lavender for Hockey Fights Cancer night

The lines

Martin Fehervary gives the Capitals an early 1-0 lead with a shorty!

Ovi slap pass’s to Garnet Hathaway here. Wow. 2-0 WSH.

Jake Guentzel narrows the lead to 2-1 after scoring in front of the net.

John Carlson got absolutely wrecked here.

Daniel Sprong! In and out in a hurry! 3-1 WSH.

Now the Caps are pouring it on. Conor Sheary makes it 4-1.

RMNB Article: Scenes from Hockey Fights Cancer night at Capital One Arena

Kuzy makes it 5-1.

Touchdown, Washington!

Chat about the game below!

