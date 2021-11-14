Scenes from Hockey Fights Cancer night at Capital One Arena

The Washington Capitals hosted Hockey Fights Cancer night at Capital One Arena on Sunday. The team lit their barn purple and went to great lengths pregame to honor those in the DMV and Capitals community who have been impacted by cancer.

The Caps took the ice during warmups wearing specially designed lavender jerseys. Players also taped their sticks with lavender-colored tape. The jerseys and sticks are now available via auction to help raise money for cancer research.

Before puck drop, the fierce rivals held a moment of reflection where they stood at center ice together.

“Hockey’s most important fight requires the best in all of us,” Capitals PA announcer Wes Johnson said. “When one in our family is affected by cancer, everyone comes together to join the fight. At center ice, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals stand side-by-side because when we fight together, we can defeat this dreaded disease. Join us in a moment of recognition for those who care for cancer patients, for those who are currently fighting, and for those who cannot be with us tonight.”

Broadcasters, such as Joe Beninati, Craig Laughlin and Alan May, wore special lavender ties while pre-and post-game host, Alexa Landestoy, rocked a lavender scarf.

Capitals analyst Craig Laughlin wrote an emotional note for his wife Linda, who was diagnosed with a rare form of endometrial cancer – uterine serous carcinoma – in April of 2018. She is now cancer-free.

My wife, Linda, is the true definition of warrior. The @Capitals #HockeyFightsCancer night reminds me of not only how strong Linda is, but also how much we still need to do to raise awareness and help those affected by cancer. Tonight is a big game but it also means so much more pic.twitter.com/c53L9Q8ust — Craig Laughlin (@Laughlin18) November 14, 2021

Capitals players arrived at the arena holding up an HFC towel with a note of who or what they were fighting for.

While it was unclear if he was allowed to wear a winter hat during warmups — “is that legal?” on teammate asked — Garnet Hathaway took to the ice with a toque and tossed it to a fan during warmups. She was very, very happy.

The lavender jerseys were once again a hit among fans and can be bid on right now in an auction.

The Capitals also posted a specially-made video for the night.

You never cease to amaze. To inspire. To move. We are proud to be a part of #HockeyFightsCancer and fight for you.#CapsFightCancer | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/UnwHc1FO4u — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 15, 2021

Other fans like Sam “Horn Guy” Wolk posted tributes to those near and dear to him who have had the disease.

Wes Johnson also posted this photo of the Capitals’ rink lit up in purple before the game.

My thoughts are with Elyse and anyone else in our community who are affected by cancer tonight.

I fight for @ElyseBee (We all love you and are behind you, Elyse.) https://t.co/sKTcBq8Lqr — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 15, 2021

Headline photo: Staci Allison