Zach Fucale calls NHL debut shutout ‘one of the best moments I’ve had’: ‘I hope this inspires someone else that is going through a tough time’

Goaltender Zach Fucale took time to reflect on his time with the Capitals after being sent back down to the Hershey Bears on Saturday. Fucale, who was on an emergency loan, returned to the AHL because Vitek Vanecek was ready to return from an upper-body injury.

Fucale wrote on his Instagram page that his NHL debut shutout against the Red Wings was “one of the best moments I’ve had.” The French Canadian netminder was also a big part of the Team Canada team that won a gold medal in the 2015 World Junior Championship.

Fucale celebrated his perseverance for sticking with it, seemingly admitting that he did have doubts the moment would ever happen after playing for 14 different teams during those eight years pro.

Fucale writes:

Now that the dust has settled, I can take some time to reflect. All I can say is thank you. Man, was this a long, grueling, tough road. Thank you to everyone who believed in me when I didn’t. It takes a team, a village even, I wasn’t alone in this, I share this with so many people: Family, teammates from every team i’ve ever been on, friends, supporters, coaches, trainers (Marc Wilson), staff, mental skills coaches (Matt), agent, man there are so many people . Thank you Karine for coming in my life at the perfect time. Also a thought for people who thought I couldn’t do it, people who wrote me off early, who said things that stuck in my head, for some negativity, thank you for fueling me in my lowest times. Thursday was one of the best moments I’ve had. It’s another step on this wild journey. I hope this inspires someone else that is going through a tough time, or will face a daunting amount of adversity, challenges, setbacks, losses, dissapointments to find something positive around you. Find something to get you through to a small win. Build off little wins and keep going. Thanks for your overwhelming support in the last few days. I’m excited to keep on going. What a night. Cheers to the next time. 🙏🏼 Guess what, it’s back to work! #Sisu #resilience #ittakesavillage #family #adversity

Here’s his Instagram post.

Fucale also wrote in Story that “I was so overwhelmed” when Capitals players mobbed him in the locker room after his shutout. He added, “Thanks for your insane support and messages.”

The NHL also saluted Fucale’s journey to the top league in sports, posting photos from all the different teams he has played for over the years.

Once again, congratulations, Zach! Keep it going.