Capitals send Zach Fucale back to Hershey

The Washington Capitals announced Saturday morning that Zach Fucale has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears.

Fucale was called up late last week by the Capitals on an emergency loan after Vitek Vanecek suffered an upper-body injury.

NEWS | The Capitals have assigned goaltender Zach Fucale to the Hershey Bears. https://t.co/zTnOGvdtXB — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 13, 2021

Fucale traveled with the Capitals on their recent two-game road trip which saw him earn his first career NHL start and shut out the Detroit Red Wings. He is the first Capitals goaltender in franchise history to pitch a shutout in their NHL debut.

Fucale was also the backup goaltender Friday night when Ilya Samsonov beat the Columbus Blue Jackets. The transaction indicates that Vanecek is ready to get back into the net after he did not dress or play either half of the recent back-to-back.

It also answers the short-term question of what the Capitals want to do with their goaltending situation as a whole.

The #Caps have a scheduled day off today after picking up back-to-back road wins at DET and CBJ. They’re back at it tomorrow with PIT coming to town. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 13, 2021

More from the Capitals:

Capitals Assign Goaltender Zach Fucale to Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals assigned goaltender Zach Fucale to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Fucale, 26, became the first goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his debut, stopping all 21 shots he faced against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Fucale is 3-0-2 with Hershey this season with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. The 6’2″, 189-pound goaltender is tied for second in the AHL in goals-against average among goaltenders with at least five games played. During the 2020-21 season, the Laval, Quebec, native led the AHL in goals-against average (1.80) and ranked second in save percentage (.932), establishing career highs in both categories. Fucale played 11 games with Hershey, the most games he has played at the AHL level since the 2017-18 season, posting a 9-2-0-1 record. Fucale’s nine wins were tied for eighth in the AHL, while his two losses were the fewest among goaltenders with at least 660 minutes played. Fucale and Pheonix Copley received the AHL’s Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltenders on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB