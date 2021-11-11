Goaltender Zach Fucale to get first NHL start against Detroit Red Wings

The Washington Capitals are all about debuts this season and Thursday night in Detroit will be no different. Zach Fucale will get his first career NHL start against the Red Wings.

Fucale was recalled by the Caps on Wednesday as Vitek Vanecek appears to be nursing an arm injury he suffered against the Sabres.

Zach Fucale will start in net for the Capitals, per Laviolette. Ilya Samsonov will backup. Vitek Vanecek is taking a maintenance day. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 11, 2021

The Capitals are carrying all three of their goalies with them on this short, two-game road trip. They play back-to-back against Detroit and Columbus before traveling back home to take on the Penguins on Sunday, making it three games in four nights.

Fucale will make his first NHL appearance after being drafted in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens. He arrived in the Capitals organization in August of 2020, signing a one-year, two-way contract. Last March, he was given a two-year, two-way extension to keep him with the club.

Zach Fucale will get the start in net tonight in Detroit, per Head Coach Laviolette. pic.twitter.com/Sn49RynB9s — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 11, 2021

After a sparkling first season in Hershey, Fucale holds a 3-0-2 record this season in the AHL with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage this season.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB